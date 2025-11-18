The Chinese manufacturer said its new T5 Pro modules featues high power density and low-current, low-resistance profile. The series has a power output of 480 W to 760 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 25.15%.TCL Zhonghuan has launched its T5 Pro high-efficiency solar module series in Beijing, describing the line as the company's new N-type TOPCon flagship and a "strategic step toward higher-value, application-driven differentiation amid intensifying competition across the PV supply chain." The T5 Pro range spans three power classes - 760 W for utility-scale plants, 680 W for commercial ...

