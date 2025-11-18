Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong Annual Conference 2025: Building a Global Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (AIHK) is hosting its inaugural Annual Conference, celebrating a year of major milestones and a clear vision for Hong Kong's future as a Global Center of Excellence in artificial intelligence innovation, adoption, and industry-wide collaboration.

Twelve Months of Impact

Since its launch in November 2024, AIHK has established itself as an industry-neutral platform driving AI adoption in Hong Kong's business and institutional sectors. Over the past year, AIHK has assembled a diverse 20-person advisory board made up of leading C-suite executives guiding AI strategy for organizations in finance, insurance, logistics, real estate, healthcare, telecom, retail, technology, and manufacturing.

AIHK has also deployed 15 sector committees: six focused on financial services-including Asset & Wealth Management, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Insurance, Regulatory & Compliance, and Web3-and nine for general industries, such as Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials & Manufacturing, Legal & Professional Services, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector, Responsible AI, Retail & Consumer, and Technology.

Championing Gender Equity through the AIHK Women's Council

AIHK's Women's Council is committed to advancing gender parity and empowering women in AI leadership through dedicated programs, mentorship, and industry partnerships, strengthening a more inclusive technology ecosystem.

Establishing Responsible AI through the AIHK Safety & Governance Council

To reinforce Hong Kong's leadership in ethical AI, AIHK has inaugurated the Safety & Governance Council, bringing together renowned academics and industry experts to develop standards, assess risks, and shape policy for responsible and beneficial AI. The Council manages AI safety guidelines, risk management protocols, and fosters ongoing dialogue with policymakers and global leaders.

Supporting AI Research

AIHK proudly supports the "AI Industry Ecosystem in Hong Kong" report by the Financial Services Development Council and Deep Knowledge Group. The study highlights Hong Kong's dynamic AI ecosystem, which includes over 500 organizations, 290 AI companies, and 183 investors, underscoring its emergence as a global innovation hub.

A Vision of Excellence, Collaboration, and Global Leadership

AIHK's vision is unwavering: to position Hong Kong as a world-leading hub for advanced AI research, industry collaboration, and responsible technology deployment. Its cross-sector ecosystem brings together policymakers, global experts, corporates, and emerging founders to foster excellence, collaboration, education, and effective governance.

