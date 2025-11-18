Bacula Systems Showcases Advanced Lustre Integration at SC25, Delivering Major Breakthroughs in HPC Backup Performance

New Lustre compatibility strengthens Bacula's position in enterprise and HPC environments with unmatched flexibility, scalability, and security.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Bacula Systems, the leading provider of enterprise-grade, high-security backup and recovery solutions for large-scale computing environments, today announced at SC25, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, powerful new interoperability between Bacula Enterprise and the Lustre® high-performance file system.

Visitors to SC25 can learn first-hand how Bacula's new Lustre integration delivers significantly improved performance, scalability, and resiliency for HPC and supercomputing data protection workflows.

New Lustre-Aware Backup Technology for HPC & Supercomputing

Bacula Enterprise now supports traditional file-level backup and restore of Lustre file systems, including dedicated handling for Lustre-specific extended attributes (XATTRs). The new Bacula Lustre plugin also takes full advantage of Lustre's changelog feature, enabling incremental backups without scanning the filesystem - a major improvement for large and heavily utilized HPC clusters.

This enhancement enables HPC and supercomputing organizations to:

Increase backup performance

Reduce load on live Lustre file systems

Maintain high accuracy for metadata and XATTR protection

Simplify operational complexity

Reliably track and handle changelog gaps or recovery events

Strengthening Bacula's Leadership in HPC Backup & Recovery

The new Lustre integration expands Bacula's portfolio of high-performance file system support, alongside existing integrations for GPFS / IBM Spectrum Scale and ZFS. It also complements Bacula's industry-leading HPCAccelerator technology, designed for the world's most demanding compute environments.

"Our Lustre integration is a major step forward for organizations running the most demanding HPC and supercomputing workloads," said Jorge Gea, CTO of Bacula Systems. "By combining Bacula's highly secure and scalable backup engine with Lustre's exceptional parallel file system performance, customers can dramatically accelerate backups, reduce load on production systems, and maintain the highest levels of resilience and accuracy. This is a natural evolution of our leadership in the high-performance file systems space."

Extending Bacula's Leadership in High-Performance File Systems

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Navisite, Texas A&M University, Sky PLC, Locaweb and many more. For more information about Bacula's Lustre integration and enterprise backup solutions, visit www.baculasystems.com/contactus/.

