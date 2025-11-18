CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Secures Exclusive Launch of New Anti-Inflammatory "Soothe Gel" Across Two Red Hots Spa Locations in New York

With the global pain-management market projected to surpass $93.9 billion by 2030 and topical analgesics growing at a 7.2% CAGR, CBDL positions itself for major East Coast expansion amid surging consumer demand for natural relief solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), the parent company of The CBD Vault, proudly announces the official launch of its Tremendous Anti-Inflammatory Soothe Gel, now offered at two premier Red Hots Spa locations in New York:

Red Hots Spa - Garden City Hotel

45 7th Street, Garden City, NY 11530

Red Hots Spa - Roslyn, NY

1500 Old Northern Blvd, Floor 2, Roslyn, NY 11576

This marks a significant East Coast retail expansion for CBDL, aligning the company with one of New York's top luxury spa chains while tapping into the booming nationwide demand for fast-acting natural pain relief.

A Specialized Product Crafted for Red Hots Spa

CBDL's Soothe Gel is a high-performance anti-inflammatory formula engineered for immediate cooling relief and deep tissue penetration - specially curated for the Red Hots Spa clientele, known for premium wellness treatments and high-value customers.

Active Therapeutic Ingredients Include:

Menthol - fast-acting cooling relief

Camphor - anti-inflammatory & circulation boosting

Capsaicin - long-lasting pain desensitization

Targets Relief For:

Sprains & muscle stiffness

Arthritis & rheumatoid pain

Sciatica

Fibromyalgia

General soreness, inflammation, and chronic pain issues

With millions of Americans seeking non-prescription pain management alternatives each year, CBDL's newest product enters the market at a strategically perfect time.

Major Investor Highlights

Expands CBDL's physical retail footprint into two high-traffic luxury spa locations.

Places CBDL inside the world-famous Garden City Hotel , one of New York's most prestigious hospitality properties.

Targets a fast-growing spa wellness market projected to exceed $150 billion globally by 2030.

Enhances CBDL's expanding product catalog and strengthens the company's wholesale division.

Deepens CBDL's long-term vision of positioning The CBD Vault as a national leader in natural pain-relief therapeutics.

Management Commentary

"Launching our Soothe Gel inside two Red Hots Spa locations marks a pivotal milestone for CBDL," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc.

"These spas cater to high-end customers seeking effective relief solutions, and our product was formulated specifically to meet that demand. We see this partnership as the beginning of a much larger expansion across the East Coast and beyond."

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing and distributing high-quality CBD and wellness products through its flagship brand, The CBD Vault. With an expanding portfolio of therapeutic formulations, the company is aggressively scaling into retail, wholesale, and online sales channels nationwide.

