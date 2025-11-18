NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 50/50 Joint Venture Partner, East Vision Investment Holdings (EVIH), has completed both land ownership mapping and baseline social and environmental base line work at its Wapolu gold project, Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea.

KEY HIGHLIGHT

Adyton's JV partner, EVIH, is the operator and has been progressing a number of key enabling work streams to satisfy the requirements for both Mining Lease and Environment permit applications. In parallel, EVIH has also been progressing metallurgical test work to inform the Wapolu flow sheet design and resource modelling and meeting with a range of equipment suppliers in preparation to place orders for long lead items with the goal of production in 2H26.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are pleased with the progress being made by EVIH and remain confident that, with strong execution and a timely assessment by the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) and Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), together we can achieve first production at Wapolu in 2H26. Although it is early days, this significant progress bodes well for the JVs near-term development plans for a shallow, open-pit surface mining operation at Wapolu."

Gary Wang, Chief Executive Officer, EVIH, stated:

"We have now completed more than 8,000 m of drilling at Fergusson Island, and my team has been working on meeting the requirements for our mining lease and environment permit applications for the restart of the old Wapolu operation. We are also well advanced in completing metallurgical test work and finalizing the flowsheet design for the Wapolu process plant".

Project Update

Adytons's JV partner, EVIH, has completed the current phase of drilling at both Wapolu and Gameta. Due to a large back-log in samples being processed through a Lae laboratory in PNG, Gameta drill core samples are being dispatched to international laboratories. Key activities are now focused on updating resource reports, metallurgical testing, equipment selection, social and environment base line studies and land ownership boundary mapping.

At Adyton's projects, numerous local jobs have been created, providing employment opportunities in areas with limited job prospects.

Background

Adyton's gold projects in JV with EVIH are in PNG on easily accessible island locations. The Gameta and Wapolu projects are located on Fergusson Island in the Milne Bay province of PNG which also hosts the Woodlark and Misima projects (refer to map of PNG deposits at end of document).

The Wapolu gold project is a proposed restart of the past-producing Wapolu mine which operated in the mid 1990's producing about 9,000oz of gold before shutting down due to low gold prices. The restart of Wapolu will be substantially easier than a green field project, being enabled by significant existing infrastructure such as airstrips, workshop and warehouse structures, basic wharf infrastructure and tailings impoundments.

The neighboring Gameta project is an advanced exploration asset being prepared to be taken into permitting and development, that lies approximately 30 km from Wapolu and has the benefit of being able to leverage some of the Wapolu infrastructure, such as the airstrip.

As previously reported, the Fergusson projects are under an earn-in Joint Venture Agreement with EVIH, granting EVIH the right to acquire up to 50% ownership interest in the project. This interest is contingent on the achievement of certain development milestones and a total investment of up to US$9.5 million, allocated as follows:

US$8.5 million to fund project expenditures; and

US$1.0 million as a direct payment to the Company (US$500,000 paid).

Once the projects are permitted and a financial investment decision made by the JV, the agreement provides for EVIH to provide a shareholder loan (8% interest charge) to the JV to fund the project development capital which would carry Adyton to production on the Fergusson projects.

While this JV agreement at its end point results in Adyton diluting its interest at Fergusson Island to 50%, the agreement does provide for a complete "carried" funding solution to production for Adyton at its Fergusson projects.

For additional details, please refer to the official announcement dated May 13, 2024.

Resource Estimate

The existing Gameta and Wapolu Mineral Resource Estimate is highlighted in Table 1, with resources open at depth and along strike. The current drill programs at both Wapolu and Gameta are in part designed to test depth and strike extensions but also importantly to increase resource confidence to enable progression to establish reserve estimates and the Mining License (ML) application.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimates:

Project Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340 Wapolu exploration licence - - - 1.06 5.8 200 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.33 4.0 173 1.02 16.3 540

Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off 1

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 173,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,000,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.33 g/t Au for contained gold of 173,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.02 g/t Au for contained gold of 540,000 ounces. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

