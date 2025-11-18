Data center liquid immersion cooling market expected to increase from USD 2.1 billion in 2024 to USD 7.2 billion in 2030, recording a CAGR of over 22% 1

ReGen III's patented process produces circular, high-purity Group III base oils that uniquely align with performance and sustainability demands of data centers and hyperscalers

Company has established Special Committee to explore strategic pathways

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor ("UMO") oil into high-purity Group III base oils, has established a special committee (the "Special Committee") to assess strategic pathways to participate in the projected multi-billion-dollar data center and AI immersion cooling market.1

Immersion cooling is a cutting-edge technology in which servers are submerged in a non-conductive fluid, enabling superior thermal management, dramatically improved energy efficiency, and reduced water usage compared to traditional air-based cooling systems. Within this rapidly growing market, Group III base oils are emerging as an important dielectric fluid.

With data center energy consumption on the rise-and projected to consume as much as 12% of U.S. electricity by 20282-immersion cooling offers the potential to reduce cooling energy consumption by up to 90%3 while shrinking physical footprints by up to 80%.4

As global demand for advanced cooling solutions accelerates, driven by leading chip and AI innovators, immersion cooling is emerging as a critical enabler of next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure, and hyperscale computing. Valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024, the market for liquid immersion cooling is forecast to more than triple to USD 7.2 billion by 2030.1

Group III Base Oils: A Critical Ingredient

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), or "forever chemicals", are increasingly being phased out of immersion cooling fluids.5 With favorable performance and cost efficiency, hydrocarbon-based fluids are expected to dominate the market with a 52.3% share.6 Synthetic base oils, including Group III, are increasingly specified as dielectric fluids in single-phase immersion cooling due to their high purity, chemical stability, and thermodynamic efficiency.7

Sustainability: ReGen III's Competitive Advantage

As a circular product, ReGen III's high-quality Group III re-refined base oils deliver purity and stability while supporting longer product lifetimes and reduced environmental impact. The Company's patented process transforms used motor oil into premium base oils, achieving up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude-derived oils. This fits the criteria of organizations, such as the Open Compute Project ("OCP"), that are championing the use of sustainable immersion fluids that are formulated for a long operational lifetime and have, amongst other properties, low global warming potential, low carbon footprints, and a defined end-of-life treatment.

"We are excited about the opportunity to help solve a critical challenge shared by the largest and fastest growing hyperscale data centers: the need to cool ever hotter, faster chips that exceed the limits of traditional air cooling,8" stated Tony Weatherill, CEO and President of ReGen III. "As legacy dielectric fluids face growing environmental and regulatory scrutiny, including the phase-out of PFAS,5 our solution aligns with the circular economy and net zero priorities in a surging market."

Special Committee: Independent Evaluation of Strategic Pathways

The Special Committee, chaired by Brad White, will conduct a disciplined review of opportunities to integrate ReGen III's base oils into immersion cooling, dielectric fluids, and EV thermal management systems. Strategic options under evaluation include: joint ventures and technical collaborations, long-term supply partnerships, and product qualification and commercialization programs.

"The formation of this Special Committee reflects our disciplined approach to assessing new commercial applications while maintaining our focus on sustainable, high-value re-engineered base oil production," said Brad White, Director.

Sources

Grand View Research. Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market (2025 - 2030). Available at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-report. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, California. 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report. Shehabi, et al. Available at: https://escholarship.org/uc/item/32d6m0d1. GRC and Intel. Reducing Carbon Footprint with Liquid Immersion Cooling. Available at: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/content-details/755463/grc-intel-the-sustainability-data-center-transformation-white-paper.html. Shell Lubricants. Available at: www.shell.com/immersion. Alexandra MacDiarmid. Submer. Available at: https://submer.com/blog/pfas-contamination-a-call-to-action-for-the-datacenter-industry/. Future Market Insights. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035. Available at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/immersion-cooling-fluids-market. Future Market Insights. Immersion Cooling Market. Available at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/immersion-cooling-market. Liquid cooling enters the mainstream in data center. Available at: https://www.jll.com/en-ca/insights/liquid-cooling-enters-the-mainstream-in-data-centers.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high-performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, industrial applications, and emerging applications such as data center dielectric fluids. As a circular technology, the ReGen process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III is positioning itself at the intersection of the energy transition and the data-driven economy, through the production of circular, domestically sourced Group III base oils.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274951

SOURCE: ReGen III Corp.