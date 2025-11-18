Leading UK food and renewable-energy producer joins forces with global agribusiness investment firm to fuel growth, innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

Staples Vegetables, one of the United Kingdom's leading suppliers of fresh and organic vegetables, today announced a strategic partnership with Solum Partners, a global investment firm specializing in vertically integrated food supply chain businesses.

Staples operates a complete end-to-end business model, managing every stage from farming and harvesting, to packing, cold storage, and delivery, via its own logistics network. This full-service approach provides confidence in quality, reliability, and traceability to its customer base, the UK's leading national retailers.

The partnership will support Staples in expanding both its produce operation and energy division, which utilizes anaerobic digestion to convert crop residuals and food-waste by-products into renewable natural gas (RNG) and electricity. The company recently completed an expansion of its energy operations, enabling full-scale RNG production which powers Staples' own operations with clean energy, lowers emissions, and generates a surplus for external offtake.

"We are excited to partner with the team at Solum as we continue to invest in both sides of our business: food and energy," said Vernon Read, who, together with his brother George, leads Staples Vegetables. "Our integrated model allows us to reduce waste, lower emissions, and create a circular system where what we grow helps power how we grow." George Read added: "This is a proud moment for everyone at Staples. This partnership builds on more than seventy years of family tradition while positioning the business for the future. Solum's expertise and long-term perspective will help us take that vision even further ensuring we continue delivering reliability and value for our customers and land partners."

Derek Lister, Partner at Solum Partners, commented: "Staples Vegetables exemplifies the kind of innovative, sustainable agribusiness we aim to partner with. Vernon and George have built a business that not only provides fresh food but also generates clean energy from its own by-products. We look forward to working together to accelerate growth, efficiency, and regenerative practices that strengthen the entire supply chain at a time when sustainably sourced produce has become a top priority for retailers and a defining expectation among consumers."

This collaboration ensures continuity across Staples' existing customer and landowner relationships, retaining the same management team, values, and service standards that have defined the business for decades. Solum's investment will strengthen supply reliability, accelerate technology adoption, further enhance product quality, and advance sustainability efforts across the value chain.

About Staples Vegetables

Founded in 1952, Staples Vegetables is a family-run producer and supplier of fresh vegetables based in Lincolnshire, England. The company operates a fully integrated business model and renewable energy division with a goal of providing the highest quality products and services to the UK's leading national retailers. Staples has remained dedicated to innovation, resource efficiency, and circularity since the company's inception.

For more information, please visit www.staplesvegetables.co.uk.

About Solum Partners

Solum Partners invests thematically across the fresh produce and food supply chain with a focus on vertical integration and active, hands-on management. Supported by an expansive global network and decades of industry experience, Solum is committed to being a partner of choice for institutional investors and industry leaders in natural capital industries. The firm is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with over $2 billion in assets under management.

For more information, please visit www.solumpartners.com.

