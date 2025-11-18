Built on ActiveCampaign's MCP server, the new integration lets marketers securely access, analyze, and take action on marketing data across campaigns and automations directly in Claude

ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced the launch of the first autonomous marketing connector for Anthropic's Claude, now available in Claude's Connector Directory. Through this integration, Claude users can now directly access ActiveCampaign's marketing capabilities retrieving performance data, creating campaigns, updating CRM, or triggering automations through natural language.

Because the connector is built on ActiveCampaign's MCP server, the integration enables Claude users to perform their ActiveCampaign tasks directly within their AI workspace. For marketers who work in Claude, this means they can analyze, uncover insights, and take action in ActiveCampaign without switching platforms.

"This integration redefines how marketers get work done," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "By making ActiveCampaign's billions of marketing data points available in Claude, we're meeting users where they work. Marketers can now bring the full power of ActiveCampaign into their daily AI workflow, moving seamlessly from insight to action."

Key capabilities include:

Conversational access to marketing insights: ActiveCampaign data and automations are now accessible directly from Claude. Marketers can use natural language to retrieve campaign results, contact details, or automation performance. For example, say, "How did my campaigns perform last week?" and Claude surfaces that data and has the context it needs to provide better business insights.

Streamlined workflows: Everything marketers already do in ActiveCampaign, like triggering automations or brainstorming campaign ideas, can now be done directly in Claude. For instance, say "Start the 'Post meeting thank you and follow-up' automation for my contact Emma Murrey," and Claude executes the action instantly giving marketers the ability to execute quickly without leaving their AI workspace.

AI-driven recommendations: Marketers can now combine ActiveCampaign's marketing intelligence with Claude's analytical capabilities to act faster. For example, ask Claude to analyze recent campaigns, and it might respond: "Your open rates increased 15% among first-time buyers. Consider a follow-up campaign to deepen engagement." This turns raw data into actionable strategy in real-time.

The ActiveCampaign connector for Claude is available now in Claude's directory. To learn more, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/apps/anthropic-integration.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate-freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 1,000+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes-fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities-where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

