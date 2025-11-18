HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) came to a successful conclusion today. The two-day event featured insights from over 80 industry leaders in the shipping, aviation, logistics and supply chain sectors, attracting over 2,300 participants from over 40 countries and regions, with an encouraging response- The conference facilitated meaningful collaboration, arranging close to 400 business matching meetings and successfully signing 11 MoUs across the aviation, logistics, shipping and technology sectors- The Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Award Presentation Ceremony 2025 was held on the second day of the conference, recognising young talents in the logistics industry who have made significant achievements and shown remarkable potential in innovative, high-end, smart and sustainable logisticsThe 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), ran successfully over two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Notably, the HKTDC and Greater Bay Airlines Company Limited signed an MoU to deepen collaboration through diverse channels, working together to further Hong Kong's position as a preferred world-class city destination for global trade and tourism.Exploring industry trends and unlocking new opportunitiesThis year's conference, themed 'Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape', brought together global industry leaders to discuss trends and opportunities in logistics, maritime and aviation. Key focus areas included supply chain diversification and opportunities in emerging markets, sustainability and green energy and innovation and technology.In recent years, global enterprises have faced diverse challenges such as geopolitical tensions, shifting global tariffs and ongoing supply chain disruptions. During the session 'Steering Business Growth in a New Era of Global Trade', Brian Bourke, Global Chief Commercial Officer SEKO Logistics, shared: 'Watch out for the new technologies. The future is already here. Partnerships are critical, if not more so today than ever before. In order to help any organisation navigate through disruption, the focus must be on a resilient supply chain and diversification. But I do have to say that it's the partnerships you forge that are going to help when the unknowns happen.'In the same session, Henri Le Gouis, Executive Vice President, Global Freight Forwarding of GEODIS, remarked: 'When you talk about disruptions, you talk about escalation. We need to be escalating to the right people in the different organisations we work with to find the right solutions. And rapidly, we need people who are able to decide, make the right decisions, and find the right solutions even if the events are unexpected. It's important to select the partner you work with that will find solutions when times are getting difficult.'As the world advances toward net-zero emissions, green transformation has become critical to achieving sustainable development in logistics and associated industries. On the second day of ALMAC, the 'Green Energy Forum: Fuels, Freight, and the Road to Net Zero' featured suppliers and logistics companies, sharing how innovative technologies can help in the implementation of sustainable strategies, align with global policies, reduce carbon footprints and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals. James Laybourn, Regional Segment Director, APAC of DNV Energy Systems, shared: 'We talk about many options in terms of fuel, including additional fuel, diesel, and fuel for ships. We need to see where the priorities are and how exactly to tackle this energy transition.'The Hong Kong SAR Government is actively promoting the development of the low-altitude economy. Leveraging ALMAC as a platform, a dedicated session titled 'The Engine of Low-altitude Economy: How Cargo Drones Are Revolutionising the Future of Air Logistics' was hosted on the opening day. Among the speakers, Bobby Healy, CEO and Founder of Manna Drone Delivery, stated: 'The challenge has always been to find a friendly drone-regulated country. The next challenge is going to be accessing the actual airspace because, in Europe, we have standards and regulations for the low average. Individual countries have not implemented them yet.'Kenny Lau, Chief Technology Officer of S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited, shared: 'First, we should create an efficient and high-value investment space to maximise the benefits in the world, and we also have to integrate with the logistics network. Second, we should share resources. The sky is very busy in the GBA area, especially in Hong Kong. Thirdly, we should build a standard framework. Hong Kong is a very good platform for competition.'Another key session at the conference was 'Digital Workshop ' Implementing AI in your Supply Chain', delivered by Steve Ng, Head of Supply Service ' Hong Kong, Taiwan of Reckitt, showcasing multiple use cases and supply chain automation planning processes. The 'Youth Empowerment Workshop' discussed trends in logistics and supply chain management along with career prospects and continuous value enhancement strategies that can attract new talent to the industry.The ALMAC exhibition this year showcased over 90 exhibitors with dedicated zones for aviation, the low-altitude economy, supply chain management and logistics services, maritime and port services and logtech. Appearing for the first time, the Low-altitude Economy zone highlighted globally leading low-altitude logistics technology solutions, further promoting strategic partnerships and business development in this fast-rising sector.As advocated in the Action Plan for Modern Logistics Development by the Transport and Logistics Bureau, the Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Award Presentation Ceremony 2025 was held on ALMAC's second day. These prestigious awards honour the exceptional achievements of young talents in innovative, high-end, smart and sustainable logistics. Under Secretary for Transport of the HKSAR Government Liu Chun-san served as the presenter at the awards ceremony. 