Proya Cosmetics Founder and Chairman Hou Juncheng Named Among "9 Faces of the APAC Beauty Industry 2025"

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 in-cosmetics Asia held at BITEC from November 4-6, Hou Juncheng, Founder and Chairman of Proya Cosmetics, was honored as one of the "9 Faces of the APAC Beauty Industry 2025". He is the sole Chinese cosmetics industry leader to receive this recognition this year.

The award celebrates pioneering figures driving technological breakthroughs and innovation across the APAC beauty landscape. Mr. Hou's selection recognizes his leadership in building Proya Cosmetics into a leading Chinese beauty company and his outstanding contributions to advancing global innovation and collaboration in the cosmetics sector.

Since its founding, Proya Cosmetics has been guided by Mr. Hou's vision of innovation-driven growth and international development. In October 2024, the company established its Europe Innovation Center, marking a major milestone in its global R&D network. Proya Cosmetics has also deepened long-term strategic partnerships with world-leading ingredient suppliers such as BASF and Ashland, further enhancing its core competitiveness.

Beyond advancing R&D capabilities, Mr. Hou has championed global collaborative innovation. Over the years, he has led R&D teams on visits to more than 20 countries including France, Italy, Spain and Germany, building relationships with organizations such as COSMED, Beauty Cluster Barcelona, Cosmetica Italia, and ISIPCA, and engaging with industry leaders like LVMH, DSM, and Clariant.

Furthermore, Mr. Hou has frequently showcased Proya Cosmetics at premier international events like Cosmetic 360, in-cosmetics Global, COSMOPROF, and IFSCC, facilitating industry exchange and demonstrating the scientific prowess of Chinese beauty brands on the global stage.

Mr. Hou is also a long-term advocate for mutually beneficial collaboration within the global beauty ecosystem. As early as 2015, at the inaugural Cosmetic 360 in France, he introduced Proya Cosmetics and China's beauty industry development to then French Minister of the Economy, Emmanuel Macron. Since then, he has led multiple delegations of Chinese beauty brands to major international fairs, presenting the research capabilities and aesthetic charm of beauty companies in China.

He has also capitalized on global partnerships to cultivate a ecosystem that integrates Chinese and international beauty industries. As the Chief Advisor of China Beautéville since 2015, Mr. Hou has worked to develop it into the "Grasse of the East". Over a decade, it has attracted 303 domestic and international enterprises and has become a key platform for global industry exchange .

Official Website:https://www.proya-group.com/en/index

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/proyacosmetics/?viewAsMember=true

Emal:proya-pr@proya.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824622/20251117175039_391_673.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proya-cosmetics-founder-and-chairman-hou-juncheng-named-among-9-faces-of-the-apac-beauty-industry-2025-302617074.html