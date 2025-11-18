Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ: Patriot.TV Surpasses 2 Million Monthly Rumble Views for First Time-Outpacing Legacy Media and Accelerating Growth Ahead of 2026

Patriot.TV (CBMJ) growth exceeds Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and even Fox Corp. (FOX)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) today announced that Patriot.TV exceeded 2 million monthly views on Rumble in October, marking the platform's strongest audience performance to date and signaling accelerated momentum heading into 2026.

This milestone reflects Patriot.TV's rapid rise as one of the nation's fastest-growing conservative digital networks at a time when consumer trust in legacy media companies, such as Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and even Fox Corp. (FOX), continues to erode. While legacy conservative media as a sector is outperforming the broader digital news category, none are growing at the velocity Patriot.TV is experiencing, both on Rumble and on the Patriot.TV platform.

A Year-Ahead Achievement Reflecting Strong Audience Demand

"We originally projected our first two-million-view month for late 2026, so achieving it in October 2025 is a tremendous indicator of where Patriot.TV is heading," said JD Rucker, President of Patriot.TV. "Americans are seeking truth-based, faith-driven commentary and investigative reporting they can't get from the establishment networks. This milestone confirms we're filling that demand."

Patriot.TV's record engagement was driven by strong performance across its programming lineup, including election-year coverage, faith-centered commentary, economic analysis, investigative segments, and highly viral short-form clips. October also delivered the platform's highest share-rate and viewer retention metrics to date.

Positioned for Continued Expansion

CBMJ noted that Patriot.TV's growth trajectory supports the company's broader strategic roadmap, which includes:

Expanding content distribution across streaming and digital channels

Growing advertiser and sponsor demand, particularly across preparedness, financial services, health, and faith-based verticals

Scaling branded content integrations with partners aligned to Patriot.TV's audience

Strengthening revenue visibility heading into 2025-2026

Given Patriot.TV's month-over-month acceleration, CBMJ expects continued viewership growth and improving monetization efficiency.

"October is just the beginning," Rucker added. "Our goal is to build the most impactful, pro-truth digital media ecosystem in America, and the numbers now arriving ahead of schedule confirm our strategy is working."

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ):CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

