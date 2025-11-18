Toloka: Tendem Introduces a New Standard for Getting Work Done Better and Faster with AI and Human Expertise

A hybrid platform that unites automation with human intelligence delivers verified, high-quality results in hours

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Tendem, a new hybrid agent now open for early access, is redefining how professionals and small teams delegate and complete work. By combining advanced AI orchestration with a network of vetted human experts, Tendem delivers high-quality, verified results quickly and efficiently - without the need to hire, manage, or supervise freelancers.

With Tendem, users can delegate a wide range of professional tasks, including market research, writing, analysis, and content creation. The service has plans to expand to other deep domain expertise such as consulting, finance, and more. The platform's intelligent system manages the full workflow - from understanding the request to producing a final, quality-assured result - allowing users to focus on higher-value priorities.

"How work gets done is being fundamentally redefined. We're moving beyond the limits of human-only or AI-only workflows toward an integrated model - where AI handles scale and efficiency, and human intelligence ensures accuracy, context, and trust," said Olga Megorskaya, CEO of Toloka, the company behind Tendem. "Tendem embodies this shift, removing the overhead of managing freelancers and the uncertainty of AI tools to make delegation fast, reliable, and effortless for professionals."

"The market is discovering pure AI isn't the finish line; the most powerful results come from hybrid AI-human systems," said Mikhail Parakhin, CTO at Shopify and chairman of the Toloka Board of Directors. "Tendem has engineered the core technology to manage these collaborative workflows at scale, producing consistent high-caliber results. This is the technological foundation that will power the next wave of effective AI-human systems."

How Tendem Ensures Quality

Tendem's unique workflow is engineered to maximize quality and efficiency. When a user submits a task, its AI project manager analyzes the request and assigns each step to the most suitable combination of AI and human experts.

It first assigns routine subtasks to AI, which accelerates completion and allows the human experts to focus their attention on complex details and strategy.

This hybrid collaboration between AI and experts is the first layer of quality control. The deliverable then goes through a second, layered QA process - first automated, then human-verified where needed - before it ever reaches the client.

This system creates key advantages for the user:

Consistently high quality: The combination of automated and human QA ensures every result is accurate, polished, and business-ready.

An improved client experience: The structured flow is far more reliable and efficient than traditional freelancing. With transparent checkpoints and quick, targeted clarifications, the entire process feels intuitive.

Speed advantage: Most tasks are completed within hours, offering a reliable and scalable solution for consultants, marketers, and small business teams seeking high quality results with a fast turnaround and no management overhead.

Benchmarks Confirm Tendem's Performance Advantage:

Versus AI-only tools: Tendem delivers 1.8x higher quality, with consistent reliability and manageable turnaround times.

Versus human-only freelance platforms: Tendem achieves 2.1x faster delivery while maintaining 1.4x better output quality, thanks to its integrated AI-human workflow.

You can read the full benchmark methodology and results .

Built on Toloka's Proven Expertise in Human-AI Collaboration

Powered by Toloka, Tendem builds on more than a decade of experience managing large-scale human-AI collaboration. Toloka's technology underpins data operations and quality assurance systems for some of the world's most advanced AI companies - including Anthropic, Amazon, Microsoft, and Shopify. Its infrastructure is trusted by enterprise clients to train, validate, and evaluate AI models at scale.

This expertise isn't just technological; Tendem directly leverages Toloka's existing global expert network of tens of thousands of experts located around the world, covering over 50 domains and 10+ languages. Critically, these experts' skills have been vetted and qualified through Toloka's data services, further ensuring quality results.



"Being part of Tendem is a rewarding professional experience that continues to open new opportunities for learning and professional growth" said Aini Nabilah, front-end developer and UX designer who serves as an expert on the Tendem platform. "It has also provided meaningful additional income, making my work not only rewarding but truly sustainable."

Earlier this year, Toloka secured $72 million in funding led by Bezos Expeditions to accelerate the development of human-AI solutions like Tendem. The investment underscores the company's leadership in creating scalable, trusted systems that combine human judgment with machine intelligence.

With Tendem, Toloka extends this proven infrastructure to a broader audience - bringing enterprise-grade reliability and human-AI collaboration to individual professionals and growing teams worldwide.

Tendem is now open for early access. Learn more at Tendem.ai.



Media Contact:

Carolina Escobar

press@toloka.ai

SOURCE: Toloka

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tendem-introduces-a-new-standard-for-getting-work-done-better-and-1103455