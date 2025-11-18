Data demonstrate a favorable bioavailability profile of INM-901 oral formulation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the successful completion of pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies in large animal models for its Alzheimer's disease candidate INM-901.

This marks the first preclinical study in which the oral formulation of INM-901 was administered in large animals. The results provide additional data in guiding decisions in the design of a human Phase 1 clinical trial program.

Positive PK and Neurological Assessment Results

Over a seven-day dosing period, the studies demonstrated robust bioavailability in in vivo models. INM-901 achieved what is anticipated to be therapeutic levels of systemic exposure, supporting its potential utility in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

In addition, neurological assessments evaluating general attitude, behavior, and motor function revealed no adverse neural or behavioral effects, reinforcing the compound's favorable profile and supporting its continued advancement toward first-in-human clinical trials.

In parallel, InMed has completed additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls ("CMC") development to scale the INM-901 manufacturing process in preparation for Investigational New Drug ("IND")-enabling studies and regulatory interaction with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA').

Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Research and Development at InMed, commented, "The successful completion of our first large animal PK study is very encouraging for the INM-901 program. The data supports the clinical applicability of our INM-901 oral formulation and provides important insights as we plan and design our IND-enabling studies and Phase 1 clinical trials. Furthermore, the neurological assessments strengthen our confidence in the compound's overall safety profile."

Next development steps:

Advancing CMC activities for scale-up and supply

Dose ranging studies in two species

Preparing for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA

GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission

To learn more about the INM-901program, please visit the website at: https://www.inmedpharma.com/pharmaceutical/inm-901-for-alzheimers-disease/.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

