MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 17 November 2025 was 386.18p (ex-income) 388.52p (cum income).

18 November 2025