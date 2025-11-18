Avel eCare Specialty Clinic Surpasses 100,000 Patient Encounters, Expanding Access to Specialty Care Across Rural America

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Avel eCare announced a landmark achievement this week as its Specialty Clinic service line officially surpassed 100,000 patient encounters - marking a major milestone in the company's mission to deliver equitable specialty care to rural, remote, and underserved communities across the United States.

Launched in 2017, Avel eCare Specialty Clinic provides virtual access to specialists in cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, endocrinology, rheumatology, and more. The service has transformed access to care for thousands of patients in rural and underserved areas, helping health systems expand specialty access and improve outcomes through innovative virtual care delivery.

"Reaching 100,000 patient encounters represents far more than a number - it represents lives changed," said Dr. Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare. "Each encounter is a moment where a patient receives timely, expert care that might otherwise have been out of reach. We're honored to serve as a trusted partner for clinicians and patients across the country."

Through Avel eCare Specialty Clinic, patients gain access to trusted specialists without leaving their local facilities, saving time, reducing costs, and improving outcomes. Hospitals and health systems benefit from expanded coverage, workforce stabilization, and real-time scheduling that helps reduce no-show rates.

Since its inception, Avel's Specialty Clinic team has become a proof-of-concept for how the Virtual Health System can drive lasting health equity, delivering measurable improvements in access, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes:

100,000+ patient encounters delivered virtually

Five states served through long-term partnerships with Tribal Health organizations

Significant reductions in travel time and costs for rural patients

"This milestone demonstrates what's possible when innovation meets compassion," said Doug Duskin, Chief Executive Officer at Avel eCare. "We've shown that telemedicine isn't just a backup option - it's a proven, effective model of care that strengthens communities, supports clinicians, and saves lives."

"Behind every one of those 100,000 encounters is a story of access, connection, and collaboration," said Rachel Dybvig, MBA, Director of Avel eCare Specialty Clinic. "Our providers have built meaningful, ongoing relationships with patients who now have consistent access to specialty care - many for the first time in their lives. That's the real impact of this milestone."

Avel eCare's Specialty Clinic remains committed to advancing equitable access to specialty care, with ongoing growth across new specialties and regions. The program continues to expand its impact through collaboration with hospitals, clinics, and health systems nationwide - redefining what's possible in virtual clinical care.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is one of the nation's longest-standing telemedicine providers and a pioneer in the development of the Virtual Health System model. For more than 30 years, Avel has delivered high-quality, technology-enabled care across a wide range of clinical specialties, including emergency and critical care, behavioral health, pharmacy, and specialty medicine. Guided by a mission to improve access, quality, and equity of care, Avel eCare continues to lead the way in transforming how healthcare is delivered, wherever patients and providers need support.

