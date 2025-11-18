LaMagna McKenna PLLC: Elder Law Attorney Michael LaMagna Appointed to National Aging in Place Council NYC Board

LaMagna brings over 25 years of experience in elder law, healthcare, and long-term care advocacy to support the Council's mission of helping older adults safely age in place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / LaMagna McKenna PLLC is proud to announce that founding partner Michael LaMagna has been elected to the Board of the National Aging in Place Council® (NAIPC) - New York City Chapter, an organization dedicated to helping older adults remain independent, safe, and connected in their homes and communities.

"I feel truly honored to join the board of the National Aging in Place Council's New York City Chapter," said LaMagna. "To be entrusted with this role alongside such a dedicated group of professionals is both humbling and exciting. It is a privilege to help advance a mission so closely aligned with my life's work."

LaMagna's appointment reflects both his personal and professional commitment to supporting older adults. "For more than 25 years, I've worked with families navigating the challenges of aging, healthcare, and long-term care planning," he said. "Accepting this role allows me to expand that work by collaborating with colleagues across disciplines to ensure that older adults can live with dignity and security. Personally, it gives me a chance to give back to a community I've been deeply committed to throughout my career."

The National Aging in Place Council brings together professionals across healthcare, law, finance, housing, and senior services to champion Aging in Place through collaboration, education, and advocacy. Its mission centers on empowering older adults to plan so they can remain safely and comfortably at home, avoiding the stress and uncertainty that often come when decisions are made during a crisis. Through its work addressing the five pillars of aging-housing, health and wellness, finances, transportation, and social interaction-NAIPC helps families and professionals create environments where older adults can thrive.

"The part of the mission that resonates most with me is empowering older adults and their families to plan so they can remain safely and comfortably at home," LaMagna explained. "NAIPC's focus on education, proactive planning, and local resources makes a real difference in helping people age with dignity and peace of mind."

LaMagna brings a unique perspective to the board, combining his experience as an elder law attorney with his licensure as a Nursing Home Administrator. "My dual background gives me insight into both the legal and practical challenges of aging in place," he said. "I've represented individuals, families, and healthcare facilities, so I understand these issues from multiple angles. That experience allows me to contribute to NAIPC's mission not just from a legal standpoint, but also from an operational and caregiving perspective."

Looking ahead, LaMagna hopes to expand community awareness of the resources available to older adults and caregivers across New York City. "My goal is to strengthen partnerships among professionals across different fields so that seniors and caregivers receive holistic, coordinated support," he said. "Ultimately, I want to help ensure that staying at home as you age is both realistic and accessible for families throughout New York City."

He is particularly passionate about caregiver support and access to quality healthcare. "Caregivers play an essential role in helping older adults thrive at home, yet they often lack adequate resources and guidance," LaMagna noted. "I'm also committed to advancing awareness of legal and financial planning tools that protect seniors and their families from unnecessary hardship."

When asked what message he would share with families, LaMagna offered this advice: "Plan early. The earlier you begin the conversation about aging in place, whether it's legal documents, healthcare decisions, or home modifications, the more choices you preserve for yourself and your loved ones. Planning not only reduces stress in times of crisis, it ensures that your wishes guide the care and support you receive."

With over 25 years of estate planning, probate, and elder care litigation experience, Michael LaMagna represents individuals and healthcare facilities across New York in a wide range of health and elder care legal matters. As a former adjunct professor at Long Island University, he has also educated future long-term care administrators on healthcare law and administration.

For more information about the National Aging in Place Council, visit https://ageinplace.org/nyc .

For more information about LaMagna McKenna PLLC, visit https://lamcklaw.com .

