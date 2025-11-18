International House UC Berkeley Strengthens Leadership Team to Enhance Student Experience and Operational Excellence

Strategic reorganization positions I-House for centennial campaign and next phase of growth

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / International House Berkeley (I-House Berkeley), the multicultural residential center promoting a more just and peaceful world, today announced key leadership promotions designed to strengthen operational excellence and elevate the student experience. Nayeli Vivanco has been promoted to Chief Student Experience Officer, and Ernie Costello has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer.

The new organizational structure represents a strategic evolution that integrates all elements of the resident journey under unified leadership while centralizing back-office operations for greater efficiency. These changes will enable Executive Director Shaun Carver to focus more intensively on strategic initiatives, including I-House's centennial capital campaign, expanding philanthropic partnerships and advancing the organization's thought leadership in intercultural education.

"These promotions recognize the exceptional leadership Nayeli and Ernie have demonstrated since joining I-House, and position us perfectly for the ambitious goals outlined in our strategic plan," said Carver. "By unifying the entire student experience under Nayeli's leadership, we're ensuring seamless integration and consistently excellent service. Simultaneously, centralizing our operational infrastructure under Ernie allows us to work more efficiently and strategically as we prepare for our centennial in 2030."

In her role as Chief Student Experience Officer, Vivanco will oversee all aspects of the resident journey, including admissions, financial aid, resident life, dining services and the Robertson Resident Life and Intercultural Development Office. This integrated approach ensures cohesive support for I-House's nearly 600 residents from more than 70 countries. Vivanco joined I-House in 2022 with more than a decade of international education experience, including deep expertise in social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for I-House," said Vivanco. "Our residents come to us seeking transformative intercultural experiences. By bringing together every touchpoint of their journey, we can create an even more cohesive and meaningful experience. I'm excited to work with our talented teams to ensure every resident feels supported and inspired throughout their time at I-House."

Costello's expanded role encompasses financial leadership, event services, cafe operations, physical plant management, information technology, human resources and marketing. Consolidating these core operational areas under one leader enhances efficiency, alignment and strategic coordination across I-House. His leadership has been instrumental in modernizing I-House's financial operations and strengthening its operational foundation during a period of strategic growth.

"This promotion reflects the critical importance of operational excellence as I-House scales its impact," said Costello. "By integrating our core administrative and service functions, we can work more strategically, identify efficiencies and ensure our infrastructure supports both our day-to-day mission and our long-term vision. I'm excited to partner with the entire I-House team to build the foundation that will carry us through our centennial and beyond."

The I-House leadership team guides the day-to-day operations of the House, working in partnership with the Board of Directors to fulfill I-House's enduring mission to inspire respect across cultures, nurture lifelong connections and prepare the next generation of global leaders.

About International House Berkeley

The International House at UC Berkeley is a multicultural residential "living and learning" center of nearly 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries, including the U.S. Its mission is to foster intercultural respect and understanding, lifelong friendships, and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world.

Founded in 1930 with a charitable gift from John D. Rockefeller Jr., I-House is a non-profit organization with a remarkable history, and is part of a network of International Houses Worldwide . For more information, please visit its website .

