Flushing Financial Corporation Celebrates its 30th Anniversary of being Listed on Nasdaq

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that President and CEO John Buran, members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its Nasdaq listing on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

John Buran stated, "It's a tremendous honor to be here at Nasdaq MarketSite as we celebrate 30 years as a Nasdaq-listed company and nearly a century as a community bank. This milestone reflects the dedication of our people and our commitment to building rewarding relationships and expanding our banking services to individuals, families and businesses. As we look ahead, our focus remains clear: to deliver long-term value, support economic growth in the communities we serve, and build a stronger future together."

The Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, beginning at approximately 3:45 PM ET on November 18, 2025. The ceremony can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention through bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

