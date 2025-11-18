New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, today announced the launch of the new "Exchange Advisor Reward Program" for its 2026 conference (March 15-18, Las Vegas). Exchange recognizes that for a financial advisor, traveling to a conference represents a significant investment of both time and money. This new reward program is designed to help offset those concerns and provide further incentives for advisors to be active participants in a range of Exchange activities.

The tiered incentive program allows registered financial advisors to earn digital rewards, redeemable for a variety of popular gift cards, for taking part in key activities. This includes registering, attending, and participating in meetings with sponsors and peers.

"We listen to our advisor community, and we know that the cost of travel and time out of the office is their biggest hurdle to attending," said Sarah Alexander, Head of Marketing at VettaFi. "This program is a direct investment in our most important attendees. It helps ease that financial burden, making the decision to join us in Las Vegas that much easier."

Alexander added, "This is a true 'win-win' It gives back to the advisors who invest in us, while also creating a system that encourages and rewards the very connections that make the event valuable for advisors and asset managers alike. We're actively driving engagement, not just hoping for it."

The advisor reward program is one of several new enhancements to the Exchange 2026 experience, which also includes, AI-driven matchmaking, an enhanced focus on practice management content, and the much-anticipated return of the puppies.

Registration for Exchange 2026 is now open. Financial advisors can learn more about the reward program and register at ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

