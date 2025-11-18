Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on results of the 2025 field program and planned exploration activities for its flagship Copper Keg porphyry copper project in the Kamloops mining Division, BC. The project covers 6,628 ha located at the northern end of the Guichon batholith, approximately 20 kms north of the porphyry copper deposits in the Highland Valley Copper ("HVC") district currently being mined by Teck Resources Limited. Highlights of the updated exploration model are outlined below.

Highlights:

Whole rock, trace element geochemistry and petrographic studies have identified several outcrops that exhibit petrographic and geochemical characteristics of the Skeena and Bethsaida intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek intrusive that hosts the porphyry copper deposits in the HVC.

The Nicola volcanics and Guichon Creek intrusive in the northern portion of the project exhibit the alteration patterns typically observed in a porphyry copper system consisting of early stage potassic over printed by propylitic followed by a later stage of strong to intense phyllic alteration accompanied by strong pyrite mineralization.

Outcrops of the Nicola Volcanics exhibit the strongest potassic alteration suggesting a buried porphyry system at depth.

Three outcrops of intrusive breccia combined with petrographic evidence of several phases of high temperature hydrothermal activity suggests the presence of a porphyry copper system at depth.

Widespread fracture, quartz veinlets, blebs of pyrite +/- trace chalcopyrite mineralization occur in the Nicola Volcanics and in several outcrop of the Guichon Creek intrusive.

The presence of quartz, epidote, anhydrite and magnetite veins and veinlets in the Nicola Volcanics at the northern end of the project support the interpretation of a buried porphyry at depth.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented, "Our systematic approach to the 2025 field season has significantly upgraded the porphyry copper potential of the property and identified two target areas located at the northern end of the project exhibiting the geological, alteration and geophysical signatures that suggest the presence of a buried porphyry copper system. These targets host two large gossanous areas, an area of intense porphyry style alteration, a buried positive chargeability anomaly, magmatic hydrothermal breccia and sporadic copper mineralization of which several samples contain elevated molybdenum concentrations. The objective of the proposed 2026 program is to prepare the project to transition to the drilling stage."

The 2025 field work focused on the northern portion of the project along the Nicola Volcanic/Guichon Creek contact and further defined a large zone of intensely silicified Nicola Volcanics exhibiting variably leached, clay rich, strong limonite staining and pyrite +/- copper mineralization referred to as the Gossan zone. A similar gossan zone located approximately 600m to the west has not been explored. The areas of exploration planned for 2026 have been subdivided into three target areas.

Proposed 2026 Exploration Program:

The porphyry style features (see News release dated October 16, 2025) identified in targets # 1 and 2, suggest the presence of a buried porphyry Cu-Mo system hosted in later intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek intrusive. The planned 2026 exploration consists of;

a) a deep penetrating DCIP geophysical survey covering a total of 14.5-line kms over Targets #1 and #2 to delineate the open-ended chargeability anomaly identified in 2021,

b) detailed geological mapping of the planned geophysical lines, rock sampling for whole rock and trace element geochemistry to better interpret the results of the geophysical survey,

c) petrographic studies on select rock samples to support the geological mapping and better define alteration patterns and intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek intrusives.

Target #1:

This target is in the Guichon Creek intrusive located on the northeast side of the project and covers an open-ended, east dipping buried positive chargeability and low resistivity anomaly. Reconnaissance style mapping in this area located several exposures of secondary copper mineralization hosted in phyllic altered biotite granodiorite and several intrusives that exhibit petrographic and geochemical similarities to late-stage intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek intrusive. Soil geochemical surveys have outlined several areas of anomalous copper concentration (>100pm) that overlie the positive chargeability anomaly.

Target #2:

This target is in the north central portion of the property underlain by an interpreted thin veneer of phyllic and propylitic altered silicified basaltic and andesitic volcanics overlying the Guichon Creek intrusive at depth. The eastern side of this target is characterized by a large gossan zone that measures approximately 600m long by up to 400m wide that exhibit three stages of cross-cutting late-stage dike intrusive activity, several intrusive breccias and sporadic secondary and trace primary (chalcopyrite) copper mineralization. Several samples of intrusive breccia and extensively altered rock of uncertain origin (based on petrographic description) from this target contain elevated molybdenum concentrations ( up to 17.4ppm) associated with copper mineralization.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

Private Placement

Additionally, further to the Company's news releases dated October 8, 2025, it has closed a first tranche of its private placement raising gross proceeds of $193,750 through the issuance of 2,583,334 units at a price of $0.075 per unit ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one share and one transferable share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. In circumstances where, at any time after the expiry of the four month hold period, the Company's stock trades at $0.20 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days, District Copper may give notice accelerating the expiry date of the exercise period of the Warrants to that date which is 10 days from the date of such notice.

The funds will be used for general working capital purposes, exploration on the Company's 100% owned Copper Keg project in BC and potential new acquisition/option opportunities.

In connection with the private placement, the Company paid a cash finder's fee in the amount of $5,700 to EMD Financial Inc. as well as issued 76,000 finder's warrants and paid an administrative fee of $5,000.

The securities issued as part of this private placement are subject to a regulatory hold period expiring on March 18, 2026.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

