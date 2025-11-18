News summary:

Mississippi provider's fiber expansion increased operational complexity, driving the need for quicker troubleshooting and fewer site visits

With Adtran's Mosaic One Clarity, built on its REAL AI platform, ACE Fiber is transforming operations to prevent issues and reduce costs

Early results show up to 75% fewer tickets in the first month, cutting service calls and improving customer experiences

Adtran today announced that ACE Fiber, the broadband subsidiary of Mississippi's ACE Power, is using its Mosaic One Clarity solution, built on the REAL AI platform, to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive assurance across ACE Fiber's expanding network. Mosaic One Clarity consolidates network and in-home data, identifies likely root causes and provides guided actions that help teams resolve issues faster and avoid unnecessary site visits. By detecting early signs of fiber performance issues and showing which subscribers are affected, Mosaic One Clarity enables more right-first-time resolutions. Early results show up to 75% fewer trouble tickets in the first month, reducing operational strain and improving customer satisfaction.

"Our goal was simple stop reacting and start preventing," said Sean M. McGrath, GM and CEO of ACE Fiber. "With Adtran's Mosaic One Clarity, we can anticipate issues and resolve them before they disrupt service. That shift means fewer on-site visits, faster fault resolution and greater reliability for our customers. It's also giving our teams the insight and tools to work efficiently and maintain consistent service quality. Beyond improving day-to-day operations, this approach strengthens our ability to manage growth and deliver the dependable connectivity people expect. It's helping us build long-term customer trust while running a smarter, more sustainable network."

ACE Fiber is harnessing Mosaic One Clarity, powered by Adtran's REAL AI platform, which brings the principles of Reasoning, Explaining, Acting and Learning into network operations. The solution analyzes access and in-home performance metrics to pinpoint early warning signs, distinguish fiber faults from electronics issues and recommend the most effective remedy. Guided actions are prioritized so teams can address the right problems first and avoid repeat visits. This approach will scale as ACE Fiber adds new data sources and policies, creating a practical path to phased AI adoption that improves efficiency today and supports proactive assurance and prevention in the future.

"REAL AI is about solving real problems with explainable intelligence that teams can rely on," commented Philip Bednarz, GM of software platforms at Adtran. "By applying Mosaic One Clarity, ACE Fiber is moving from firefighting issues to preventing them altogether. This change reduces disruptive callouts, speeds service restoration and delivers a higher quality of service for subscribers. This isn't a bolt-on feature it's a practical set of building blocks that meet operators where they are and scale as they grow. These capabilities gain value as they're applied across workflows, supporting a phased approach to AI adoption without costly retooling. And because the design is open, it integrates seamlessly with existing systems."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118200125/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com