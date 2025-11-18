Armis' technology can now run on the Keysight Vision E1S network packet brokers using the open interface known as Application Fusion, empowering security teams to enhance efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs and strengthen their security posture

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced that Armis' cyber exposure management technology will now run directly on the Keysight Vision E1S network packet brokers, with additional models expected to support Application Fusion in the future.

Through the Application Fusion interface, Armis' technology can now run directly on the Keysight network packet brokers, combining network visibility with continuous cyber exposure management and security capabilities. By providing immediate, actionable insights across the entire network, without the need for additional hardware, security teams can respond to threats faster, proactively reduce risk and increase operational efficiency.

"Businesses must see and secure every asset in their environment to effectively protect against today's evolving threats," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder at Armis. "Using both network visibility and security with cyber exposure management, organizations can proactively stay ahead of threats and safeguard their digital ecosystem with confidence. Customers can now fortify their defenses while streamlining operations."

With Armis' advanced asset discovery, monitoring, and threat detection and mitigation capabilities directly running on the Keysight Vision E1S network packet brokers, organizations gain real-time visibility and control of all connected assets, along with potential attack pathways. By eliminating the need for additional hardware, this approach also helps organizations simplify their toolsets and reduce operational overhead. As a result, security teams can make faster, more accurate decisions to address blind spots before there's any impact.

"Keysight's Vision E1S network packet brokers are designed to provide a clear view into network traffic," said Scott Bryden, Vice President and General Manager at Keysight. "When customers run their Armis instance on our network packet brokers, it allows both visibility and security at the network edge. This not only equips security teams with enriched context about every device across their network but also ensures data is delivered reliably, securely and at scale, all without adding to their existing infrastructure."

Running Armis instances on Keysight packet brokers enables organizations to get more value out of their existing security investments while empowering them with the intelligence needed to see, protect and manage the entire attack surface.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

