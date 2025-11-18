KP Labs, a European Leader in delivering autonomous systems for space applications and Frontgrade Gaisler Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany. The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in developing and validating advanced on-board computing architectures designed to increase the autonomy and resilience of future space missions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118359687/en/

As satellite operators and mission designers increasingly rely on on-board data processing and autonomy, maintaining fault tolerance and reliability has become a critical priority. To meet these demands, modern spacecraft integrates radiation-hardened components and advanced FDIR (Fault Detection, Isolation and Recovery) systems that ensure stable operation even in the most challenging radiation environments. The collaboration between KP Labs and Frontgrade Gaisler aims to address these challenges by combining robust computing platforms with intelligent data processing systems creating a foundation for more autonomous and resilient satellite missions.

The agreement sets the stage for joint developments combining Frontgrade Gaisler's expertise in radiation-hardened processors and fault-tolerant SoC design with KP Labs' experience in autonomous data processing and system-level supervision. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to enhance reliability and performance across a range of on-board processing applications from small satellites to planetary exploration platforms.

"By collaborating with Frontgrade Gaisler, we're joining forces with one of the most respected companies in fault-tolerant space computing," said Michal Zachara, COO at KP Labs. "Our goal is to merge proven reliability with advanced autonomy enabling smarter, more resilient missions that can operate with greater independence from the ground."

"Our products aim to enable modern on-board data processing architecture, enhancing integration and efficiency," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler. "Collaborating with KP Labs' team of experts will help shape the path towards scalable, intelligent spacecraft systems

The ongoing technical cooperation between the two companies includes the integration of Frontgrade Gaisler's GR716B microcontroller within KP Labs' Lion Data Processing Unit (DPU) architecture. Furthermore, the Lion DPU also incorporates Frontgrade's radiation-tolerant memory devices, including the 4Tb NAND flash.

GR716B is a rad-hard mixed-signal microcontroller, with a wide range of interfaces as well as the capabilities to control motors and power systems. Furthermore, it includes hardware functionality to program and scrub the configuration memory of Kintex Ultrascale and Virtex5 FPGAs, enabling flexibility and fault tolerance in systems such as KP Labs's Lion DPU.

Lion is a backplane-based DPU in ADHA 3U form factor designated to satellites up to 600 kg. Designed for the ESA Mission Class III and IV, it utilizes Kintex Ultrascale FPGA to deliver enhanced resilience and processing power for critical applications.

Future joint activities will focus on validation, interoperability, and performance benchmarking, with results expected to inform upcoming mission concepts in 2026 and beyond.

About KP Labs

Founded in 2016, KP Labs is a Polish space technology company advancing space exploration through the development of autonomous mission operations and onboard data processing systems. The company offers end-to-end solutions, including integrated hardware platforms, proprietary software, and advanced AI algorithms for Earth observation and planetary missions. KP Labs is involved in 9 space missions and has delivered over 35 R&D projects for the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, and commercial clients. With a team of around 85 engineers and researchers, the company holds the status of an official R&D Center granted by the Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler, a Frontgrade company, is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company's processors are ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application due to their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance. Frontgrade Gaisler microprocessors can be found all over the solar system, from Mercury to Neptune.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118359687/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Julia Wisniowska

Head of Marketing, KP Labs

jwisniowska@kplabs.pl

+48 530 523 011



Susanne Folkesson, Frontgrade Gaisler

Communications Manager

Susanne.folkesson@gaisler.com

+46 31 7758650