At CES (January 6-9, 2026), dSPACE will demonstrate a new radar solution for functional testing of radar sensors. The DARTS ARROW has been specially developed for use in end-of-line tests and periodic technical inspections (PTI) of radar-based driver assistance systems. The compact radar target simulator is efficient and easy to use and simulates the range, speed, and radar target cross-section of a radar target in dynamic scenarios.

The new solution covers a frequency range from 76 to 81 GHz and offers a customizable bandwidth of up to 5 GHz. It enables the simulation of distances of up to 500 meters in steps of less than 7 cm and at speeds of ±700 km/h. Depending on the application, the front end can be configured as monostatic or bistatic.

This makes the robust and cost-effective system ideal for validating safety-relevant driver assistance systems such as emergency braking, lane departure warning, and distance control assistants. By realistically simulating traffic scenarios under controlled conditions, sensor errors can be detected and the functionality of safety-critical assistance systems can be ensured over the entire lifecycle.

"DARTS ARROW is the smallest full-fledged radar target simulator in the world and enables functional testing in the areas of end-of-line (EOL) and periodic technical inspection (PTI)," emphasizes Peter Waeltermann, CEO of dSPACE Inc. in Wixom, Michigan.

dSPACE will be showcasing the DARTS ARROW at CES at booth #4500 in LVCC West Hall on January 6-9, 2026.

