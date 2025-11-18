Addepar Appoints Peter O'Brien as Chief Revenue Officer and Janeen France as the Company's first Chief Client Officer

New executive leadership strengthens client focus and furthers Addepar's global growth investment

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , the global technology and data platform for investment professionals, today announced the appointments of two long-tenured internal leaders. Peter O'Brien is appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Janeen France is appointed the company's first Chief Client Officer, further advancing Addepar's commitment to clients and partners across a rapidly expanding global business.

As Chief Revenue Officer, O'Brien will lead Addepar's global revenue organization, encompassing sales, marketing, partnerships and market development to drive the company's next phase of growth. Building on his leadership of Addepar's global expansion, he will focus on deepening market penetration, strengthening strategic alliances and expanding access to Addepar's platform for investment professionals worldwide.

Based in Europe, O'Brien becomes Addepar's first C-suite executive in the region-a significant milestone that underscores the company's long-term commitment to serving clients around the globe. Addepar continues to scale to meet rising demand across more than 55 countries.

Since joining Addepar in New York in 2014, O'Brien has built and led multiple business lines that have become core drivers of Addepar's success, most recently serving as Global Head of Growth and Partnerships. A former investment banker at Citi, where he advised on IPOs, M&A, and restructurings, O'Brien brings deep financial expertise, strategic vision and a global perspective that will continue to shape Addepar's long-term trajectory.

As Addepar's inaugural Chief Client Officer, France will spearhead the global client strategy, overseeing all client-facing engagement functions to ensure a differentiated and value-driven journey. She is responsible for translating Addepar's leading technology and data platform into measurable, scaled client impact by forging deeper relationships fueled by a culture of service excellence.

Over nearly six years with Addepar, France has been a key architect of the company's client-focused operating model, consistently demonstrating her commitment to client advocacy and a superior client experience. Most recently, as Senior Vice President, Head of Go-To-Market Strategy & Operations, she helped accelerate business growth and unify Addepar's approach to serving more than 1,300 firms worldwide, aligning product, services and strategy to deliver exceptional outcomes. Prior to that, Janeen built and led Addepar's global client management and success teams during a critical period of Addepar's growth.

Before joining Addepar, France held leadership roles at HighTower Advisors and J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she built and scaled client-first organizations rooted in trust, insight, and measurable impact. She brings deep financial services knowledge and a proven ability to translate client feedback into strategic advantage-ensuring Addepar continues to set the standard for excellence in partnership and experience.

"Peter and Janeen have each played a critical role in building Addepar into the industry-leading platform it is today," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Addepar. "They embody the leadership and vision driving our next phase of growth-deepening partnerships and continuing to deliver the data, technology and insights that empower firms to navigate complexity with confidence."

Peter O'Brien commented, "Addepar has built strong momentum this year, expanding across key markets and opening new offices in Switzerland and the UAE. We're continuing to focus on scaling with precision-ensuring our growth aligns with client priorities, regional opportunities and our long-term vision. It's a privilege to help extend Addepar's reach and impact as we deliver unmatched value for investment professionals worldwide."

"Our clients are at the center of everything we do," said Janeen France. "By listening closely and working alongside them, we're able to set our clients up for success from the very first interaction. In addition to providing a positive and streamlined experience, our goal is to help our clients work smarter, deliver greater insight, and drive meaningful results. My focus is on ensuring that every innovation we deliver translates into real, measurable value for the firms and clients who rely on us."

These appointments underscore Addepar's continued commitment to excellence, innovation and client success-empowering investment professionals to navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

