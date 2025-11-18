TrueCommerce Strengthens Global E-Invoicing Product: Expanded Access & Capabilities Enable International Compliance

With new, approved PEPPOL access points, CTC capabilities, and automated partner onboarding, TrueCommerce continues to expand its e-invoicing solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2025, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, is expanding its e-invoicing offering to help organizations adhere to national and international requirements with enhanced levels of compliance and process reliability.

TrueCommerce supports companies in their compliance transformation with a fully integrated global e-invoicing solutionthat combines regulatory compliance, technical standards, and process automation. By digitalizing invoice workflows, companies can increase efficiency, cut costs, and minimize errors, while enabling continuous compliance with local and international regulations, regardless of country, format, or ERP system.

Global Certification and International Reach

As an approved PEPPOL Access Point, TrueCommerce is expanding its global reach to deliver secure, standardized electronic document exchange. It recently became an accredited access point in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. It is also actively pursuing additional accreditations in Malaysia and Singapore. Through the PEPPOL network, companies can seamlessly transmit invoices and other business documents to public authorities and trading partners across multiple countries, using the updated Peppol BIS 3.0 standard as well as the newly mapped Peppol PINT format, including relevant national extensions.

TrueCommerce continues to extend its Peppol network to cover new countries and standards, laying the foundation for a future-proof, globally connected e-invoicing strategy.

Expanded CTC Capabilities for International Compliance

TrueCommerce has also expanded its Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) capabilities in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Italy, with Mexico to follow shortly. This enables companies to better manage their international transactions compliance, without additional integration or administrative effort.

More Efficient Processes Through Dynamic Partner Onboarding

With its new dynamic partner creation feature, TrueCommerce simplifies the onboarding of new trading partners. Previously, each new partner had to be configured manually (including IDs, formats, and communication channels). Now, the system automatically detects whether a partner is part of a public network such as PEPPOL and configures the connection within minutes.

This allows companies to send and receive electronic documents quickly without setup delays and with greater efficiency. The result: faster processes, fewer errors, and the flexibility to adapt invoice management to growing requirements and structures.

Prepared for Upcoming European Regulations

With these innovations, TrueCommerce reaffirms its commitment to continuously advancing its e-invoicing solutions. The company is already preparing for new digital invoicing mandates coming into force in Belgium, Croatia, Poland, and France throughout 2026.

"The e-invoicing obligation marks the beginning of a new era of digital compliance for companies across various countries," says Gustav Lantz, Product Manager for E-Invoicing & Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) at TrueCommerce. "With our expanded access and capabilities, we give organizations greater confidence to manage their invoicing processes and compliance efficiently, and positioning them to more easily meet future regulatory requirements."

