Efficiency Heating & Cooling Honoured With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Air Conditioning and Heating Contractors in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Efficiency Heating & Cooling has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor category for Saskatoon. This recognition highlights the company's decades-long reputation for quality service, reliable expertise, and a commitment to the local community.

Proudly locally owned and operated since 1985, Efficiency Heating & Cooling has become a trusted name in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas. With nearly 40 years of experience, the company has built its reputation on providing dependable repair, maintenance, and installation services for all types of heating and cooling equipment.

"Our mission has always been to keep homes and businesses in Saskatoon comfortable year-round," says the Efficiency Heating & Cooling team. "Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful honour because it comes directly from the customers we serve."

Comprehensive Heating, Cooling, And Electrical Solutions

Efficiency Heating & Cooling offers a full range of residential and commercial services, including:

Heating and air conditioning installation and repair

Preventative maintenance programs

Energy-efficient solutions to reduce operating costs

Electrical services for homes and businesses

The company's team of skilled technicians brings expertise and professionalism to every project, ensuring comfort and peace of mind for clients.

Recognition From the Community

The Consumer Choice Award is the only recognition in North America that is based entirely on consumer opinion. Winners are selected through independent research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.

For Efficiency Heating & Cooling, being named Saskatoon's top air conditioning and heating contractor reaffirms the trust that the community has placed in the company for nearly four decades.

Commitment To Excellence and Innovation

As Efficiency Heating & Cooling celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains focused on its founding values of quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and community commitment. By embracing new technologies and energy-efficient solutions, Efficiency Heating & Cooling is prepared to serve Saskatoon for many years to come.

To learn more about Efficiency Heating & Cooling or to request a service appointment, visit www.efficiencyheating.com or CLICK HERE.

About Efficiency Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1985, Efficiency Heating & Cooling is a locally owned and operated company serving Saskatoon and surrounding areas. The company provides residential and commercial heating, cooling, and electrical services, including installation, repair, and preventative maintenance. With nearly 40 years of experience, Efficiency Heating & Cooling is committed to delivering reliable solutions, energy efficiency, and outstanding customer service. Learn more at www.efficiencyheating.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

