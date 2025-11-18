Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announced the completion of its initial concept testing for the upcoming Smart Analytics feature. The research provided valuable insight into how users interact with wellness tools and what they expect from digital self-awareness platforms.

The findings revealed three consistent user priorities:

Clear visualization of personal wellness patterns;

Strong privacy safeguards and control over shared data;

Simple, non-medical interpretation of structured inputs.

These insights confirm Aleen Inc.'s focus on balance - between clarity, autonomy, and usability. The company continues to develop responsible, insight-based technologies that help users stay informed about their well-being, without replacing professional consultation.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274894

SOURCE: Aleen Inc.