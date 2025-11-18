Startup expands beyond 'link in bio' tool for creators.

KOMI, the LA London-based creator marketing startup, announced today that it has launched a new platform to easily connect influencers creators with marketers for brand deals. The company is best known for its 'link-in-bio' mini-site tool, which gives creators a customizable page with advanced analytics to maximize views and better understand their audiences' interests.

The new platform for brands, which begins rolling out today, will simplify what can often be a fragmented and cumbersome process for both marketers and creators by seamlessly integrating the search, outreach and contracting for brand deals.

KOMI uses an AI matching engine to help prioritize creators who meet a brand's targeted campaign search and to validate creators' profiles, engagement authenticity and content history.

"While it's easier than ever to become a creator, turning it into a sustainable business is far from simple, especially when 70% of creator revenue comes from brand deals, the true hallmark of going pro," says Lewis Crosbie, co-founder and CEO at KOMI. "We are turning the creator marketing process on its head by using your campaign brief to bring you creators who are interested in your project at scale. This means that marketers will only see creators who've responded that they are interested in working with your brand, which will simplify the process for both parties while also saving everyone time and money."

Whether a brand is looking for UGC to use in ads, content posted to a creator's social channels or to gift them with a product or service, KOMI's new platform will help marketers create a brief that is driving campaign goals.

"The creator space is evolving fast, and brands are starting to take partnerships more seriously," said Mindaugas Petrutis, Head of Growth at Lovable. "KOMI has been focused on making that process smoother-helping brands and creators work together in a more organised, transparent way. It's been a genuinely collaborative experience, which isn't always the case in this space."

Brand marketers will input their campaign details-such as budget, timing and marketing parameters-and KOMI's new platform will generate a brief and launch a campaign. After the marketer approves the brief, KOMI's platform uses agentic AI technology to reach out to creators who meet their campaign requirements- a previously time intensive task, letting marketers focus on the highest value work.

Because KOMI will be contracting creators directly on behalf of brands, creators will have one platform that helps them generate demand, manage content approvals and get paid from one vendor. This is especially meaningful for up-and-coming creators.

"KOMI has created a new way for creators to engage with and collaborate with brands," said Roxie Nafousi, an author and speaker. "As a creator, brand deals are a critical source of income to sustain their career, so having new ways to find brand deals is a game-changing opportunity."

This all-in-one platform will also benefit creators by bringing creators potential brand partners and simplifying the admin work that goes into securing brand deals, such as contracting, invoicing and payment.

Brands can join KOMI for free to start their first campaign.

About KOMI

KOMI is the world's most powerful creator ecosystem, used by thousands of leading creators including Kim Kardashian and The Rock collectively reaching over 7 billion fans worldwide. KOMI empowers creators to stand out and build relevance, reach, and revenue and help brands tap into the internet's most authentic storytellers. Through a unified suite of tools, KOMI gives the all-in-one platform for creators and brands to fuel the future of marketing and commerce.

