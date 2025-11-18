Vincit Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Vincit lowers its guidance for relative profitability for the 2025 financial year

Vincit Plc

Company announcement, inside information 18 November 2025 at 13:30 EET

Inside information, profit warning: Vincit lowers its guidance for relative profitability for the 2025 financial year

Vincit lowers its guidance for relative profitability for the 2025 financial year and now estimates relative profitability to be lower than in 2024. Previously, the company estimated that the relative profitability would improve year-on-year. This is due to continued uncertainty in the software development business, which is reflected in revenue and profitability. Regarding revenue, the company maintains its previous guidance.

New guidance for the 2025 financial year:

Both revenue and relative profitability in 2025 are expected to be lower than in the previous year.

Previous guidance for the 2025 financial year (issued on 20 February 2025):

Revenue in 2025 is expected to be lower than in 2024, but relative profitability is expected to improve year-on-year.

