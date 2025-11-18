The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction market in Ireland is expected to grow by 6.6% on annual basis to reach EUR 11.83 billion in 2025.

The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 11.10 billion to approximately EUR 15.38 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Ireland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

Ireland Residential Construction

The Irish residential construction sector is poised for growth, supported by government initiatives like the "Housing for All" plan and significant investments in urban housing and renovations. The commitment to sustainable, energy-efficient housing and expanding modular construction methods are expected to improve project completion rates and affordability. However, rising material costs, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory hurdles continue to impact the pace of development, requiring streamlined policies and better infrastructure planning to ensure long-term stability.

Addressing skilled labor shortages through vocational training and apprenticeship programs will be essential to meeting Ireland's housing targets. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will be key in balancing housing supply across affordable and premium segments. Additionally, adopting technology, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainability initiatives, will enhance project efficiency and attract investment. Stakeholders must adapt to these industry shifts by prioritizing resilience in project execution and aligning with government-led housing strategies to drive sectoral growth.

Ireland Commercial Construction

The commercial construction sector in Ireland is evolving to meet businesses' changing demands, particularly with the rise of hybrid work models and sustainability requirements. While urban regeneration projects and green-certified buildings present new opportunities, inflation and economic uncertainty pose significant challenges to investment feasibility. Developers focus on flexible office spaces and mixed-use developments to maintain relevance in a shifting commercial real estate market.

To remain competitive, stakeholders must prioritize innovation and sustainable building practices, leveraging smart technologies and energy-efficient designs. The government's tax incentives and urban revitalization programs provide crucial support, but streamlined regulatory approvals will be necessary to accelerate project execution. As demand for specialized skills in modern construction methods grows, investing in workforce training programs will be critical for long-term sector resilience.

Ireland Institutional Construction

The institutional construction sector in Ireland is poised for long-term growth, fueled by government investments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects. However, persistent labor shortages, cost overruns, and supply chain disruptions remain key concerns, requiring streamlined policies and improved project management strategies to maintain momentum.

To capitalize on emerging opportunities, stakeholders must integrate innovative construction technologies such as BIM, AI, and modular building techniques to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. The public-private collaboration will be crucial in overcoming financial and regulatory hurdles and ensuring the timely execution of large-scale projects. Expanding workforce training programs will help address labor shortages, equipping the sector with the necessary skills to support Ireland's long-term institutional construction ambitions.

Ireland Industrial Construction

Ireland's industrial construction sector is expanding, with high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and renewable energy projects driving growth. Government-backed initiatives and foreign direct investment (FDI) incentives strengthen Ireland's position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing. However, rising material costs, regulatory complexities, and land acquisition hurdles delay project execution, necessitating more efficient approval processes and strategic policy interventions to maintain momentum.

To remain competitive, stakeholders must focus on automation, AI-driven industrial processes, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will play a vital role in financing large-scale industrial zones, while continuous investment in vocational training and workforce development is essential to address skill shortages. As green industrial policies and digital infrastructure gain traction, adopting smart technologies and sustainable building solutions will ensure long-term cost efficiency and sectoral resilience.

Ireland Infrastructure Construction

Ireland's infrastructure construction sector is positioned for growth, with government-backed investments in transport, energy, and housing projects driving expansion. Despite the contraction, the sector is expected to recover. However, high construction costs, regulatory delays, and a lack of streamlined planning processes continue to hinder progress. Addressing these issues through policy reforms and increased development financing will be crucial for sustained sectoral growth.

To maximize opportunities, stakeholders should adopt modern construction methods that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will be vital in funding and executing sustainable infrastructure projects, particularly green energy and smart urban developments. Additionally, expanding vocational training programs to bridge labor shortages and improve workforce capacity will be key to ensuring that Ireland's infrastructure sector remains resilient, competitive, and aligned with long-term national development goals.

Report Scope: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029 in Ireland

Ireland Economic Indicators

Ireland Top Cities Construction Data

Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Ireland Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

