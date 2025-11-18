Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation Celebrates 10th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Hearing Services in Regina

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation has once again been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Hearing Services category for Regina. This year marks the clinic's 10th consecutive win, highlighting a decade of dedication to patient care, innovation, and community trust.

Since its founding, Eastside Audiology has set itself apart from other hearing clinics by removing the pressure often associated with purchasing hearing aids. Patients can expect an honest, supportive environment where their needs come first.

"We know that people have had negative experiences elsewhere where the pressure to buy felt overwhelming," says the Eastside Audiology team. "At Eastside, that will never happen. Our focus is on providing exceptional diagnostic care, offering solutions tailored to each patient, and ensuring people feel confident about their hearing health."

Comprehensive Care for All Ages

Eastside Audiology is proud to be an innovative diagnostic audiology clinic, equipped with advanced technology and staffed by a highly trained team. Their professionals include Doctors of Audiology, Audiologists, and Hearing Aid Practitioners, enabling them to provide comprehensive hearing assessments and rehabilitation services.

From paediatric to geriatric patients, Eastside Audiology has the expertise to serve clients of all ages with compassion and precision.

Recognition Rooted in Community Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organisation in North America that recognizes business excellence based solely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are determined through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence.

For Eastside Audiology, earning the award for 10 consecutive years reflects both the loyalty of its patients and the trust it has built across the Regina community.

"This recognition is so meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve," the team adds. "It inspires us to continue raising the standard for hearing care in Saskatchewan."

A Decade of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

As Eastside Audiology celebrates its 10th Consumer Choice Award, the clinic remains committed to evolving with the latest advancements in hearing technology and rehabilitation. Their mission is to ensure every patient can experience life with sound without pressure, without compromise, and with the highest level of care.

To learn more about Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation or to book an appointment, visit www.lifewithsound.com.

About Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation

Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation is an award-winning diagnostic audiology clinic in Regina, Saskatchewan. For more than a decade, the clinic has provided comprehensive hearing services for patients of all ages, from children to seniors. Staffed by Doctors of Audiology, Audiologists, and Hearing Aid Practitioners, Eastside Audiology offers advanced testing, personalized rehabilitation, and a patient-first approach that prioritizes trust and care. Learn more at www.lifewithsound.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

