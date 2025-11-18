B&Bowa's Cleaning Services Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Residential & Commercial Cleaning in Regina

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / B&Bowa's Cleaning Services, one of Saskatchewan's top-rated and most trusted cleaning companies, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Residential & Commercial Cleaning Services category for Regina. This recognition honours B&Bowa's dedication to transforming homes, businesses, and industrial facilities into spotless, healthy environments with care, consistency, and exceptional service.

Founded in 2016 by a dedicated husband-and-wife team, B&Bowa's Cleaning has grown from a small home-based operation into a full-scale company trusted by families and businesses across Regina and surrounding areas.

A Local Success Story Built on Clean Results

What started as a passion for spotless homes and happy clients has become a thriving cleaning company that now maintains over 150 homes and millions of square feet of commercial space every month. Today, B&Bowa's Cleaning is powered by a team of 45 full-time and 20 part-time professional cleaners who share the same commitment to delivering quality and peace of mind.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour for our entire team and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day," said the B&Bowa's Cleaning Services team. "Our mission is simple: deliver exceptional results every time, so our clients can focus on what matters most."

Complete Cleaning Solutions for Every Space

B&Bowa's Cleaning offers a wide range of services to meet the unique needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Their trusted services include:

Commercial Cleaning: Regular janitorial services, nightly office cleaning, and common area maintenance.

Residential Cleaning: One-time deep cleans, scheduled home cleaning, move-in/move-out services, and custom house care.

Industrial Cleaning: Heavy-duty facility cleaning, floor maintenance for warehouses and production sites.

Post-Construction Cleanup: Detailed cleaning to remove dust and debris after renovations or new builds.

Disinfection and Sanitation: Thorough sanitizing solutions to maintain healthy spaces in homes and workplaces.

Window Cleaning: Interior and exterior window washing for homes and businesses.

Power Washing: High-pressure cleaning for exteriors, driveways, and building facades.

Garage and Parking Lot Cleaning: Clearing debris and maintaining clean, safe parking areas.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning: Deep cleaning services to refresh carpets, rugs, and furniture.

Every service is delivered by trained professionals using high-quality products, advanced equipment, and proven methods to ensure top-tier results.

A Dedicated Team You Can Trust

At the heart of B&Bowa's success is a dedicated, background-checked team that takes pride in making every space shine. Team members receive extensive training, follow detailed quality checklists, and undergo regular performance reviews to keep standards high.

Clients appreciate the company's open communication, consistent scheduling, and genuine respect for their homes and workplaces.

Rooted in the Regina Community

As a locally owned and operated company, B&Bowa's Cleaning is deeply invested in the community it serves. The company creates good local jobs, supports local families, and values long-term relationships built on trust, transparency, and quality service.

Word-of-mouth referrals and loyal clients have been key to B&Bowa's steady growth and its reputation as a reliable partner for clean, healthy spaces.

Raising the Bar for Clean, Year After Year

With this Consumer Choice Award win, B&Bowa's Cleaning Services plans to keep growing its skilled team, expand eco-friendly cleaning options, and invest in technology to make scheduling and communication even smoother for busy clients.

One thing will never change: the founders' promise to deliver spotless results, every time, so clients can focus on what truly matters - not the mess.

To learn more about B&Bowa's Cleaning Services or to get a personalized quote for your home, business, or facility, CLICK HERE or visit www.bbowascleaning.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bandbowas-cleaning-services-wins-2025-consumer-choice-award-for-1103293