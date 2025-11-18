SunCable has struck a multimillion-dollar deal with traditional owners that will enable it to develop the biggest solar farm in Australia on a cattle station in the Northern Territory.From pv magazine Australia Renewables developer SunCable said it has reached a "landmark" 70-year agreement with traditional owners, allowing it to build a 12,000-hectare solar farm on Powell Creek Station in the Northern Territory's Barkly region. SunCable's flagship Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project aims to deliver up to 6 GW of dispatchable renewable electricity to large-scale industrial customers ...

