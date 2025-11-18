Nift, the technology company connecting commerce platforms to advertisers and brands to new customers, today announced its expansion into the UK through a new partnership with Clearpay, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later provider. The partnership allows Clearpay to thank its customers with personalized Nift gifts for making an on-time payment, creating a more rewarding shopping experience while introducing them to thousands of brands in Nift's ecosystem.

"Expanding into the UK marks a major milestone for us and we're proud to collaborate with Clearpay as our initial launch partner in the country," said Saket Mehta, Chief Revenue Officer of Nift. "This partnership enables Clearpay to unlock new revenue opportunities and deepen its customer relationships by showing appreciation in a way that feels completely integrated into its brand."

Clearpay, which is known as Afterpay outside the UK, enables millions of consumers to pay in four installments over six weeks, while supporting retailers with sales, access to new shoppers and retention of existing ones. By partnering with Nift, Clearpay extends the value of every purchase, giving customers not just flexibility in payments but also personalized post-purchase rewards.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve our customer experience and provide more value," said Ankit Dutta, Data Science Lead at Clearpay. Well-timed thank-yous have been very well received by our customers, with engagement outperforming generic offers.Our Nift partnership is completely integrated into our own brand experience and allows our customers to discover products and services they'll truly enjoy, making every Clearpay transaction more rewarding."

Using automated technology, Nift determines the type of thank-you gifts Clearpay customers will receive from leading brands after making purchases. The partnership gives Clearpay a new opportunity to strengthen customer loyalty and drive incremental revenue, while Nift achieves its first expansion into the UK market with a trusted, widely adopted fintech partner.

About Nift

Nift is a technology company enabling consumer platforms and publishers to increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts to their customers at any moment in the digital journey. Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile are among the hundreds of leading companies partnering with Nift to surprise and delight their customers with exclusive gifts that let them discover and try new products and services from thousands of leading brands, retailers and subscription companies. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for its partners in the US, the UK and Canada. In 2024, Nift ranked #109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, based on its revenue growth of 1,111% over the previous three years. To learn more, visit GoNift.com.

About Clearpay

Clearpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time enabling simple, transparent, and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Clearpay is known as Afterpay outside the UK and is available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. It is offered by thousands of the world's favourite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Clearpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ).

