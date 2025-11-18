PlexTrac helps organizations align to the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework by delivering centralized collaboration across the vulnerability lifecycle, evolving far beyond its roots in penetration test reporting.

PlexTracTM today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. We believe this recognition highlights PlexTrac's evolution, building on the strong foundation in penetration test reporting, to becoming the centralized platform that streamlines manual assessments, integrates findings across tools, and unifies vulnerability management into one cohesive workflow.

We believe PlexTrac's recognition in the Magic Quadrant validates the company's trajectory in meeting the market's growing need, as many organizations are still navigating how to adopt CTEM. PlexTrac's easy-to-use and intuitive design delivers a practical and streamlined path forward for enterprises and MSSPs to begin adopting the CTEM framework, offering immediate time-to-value without the heavy lift of lengthy deployments or complex implementation, especially valuable for teams with limited resources or technical expertise. It delivers an immediate need while offering the flexibility and scalability to support future programs as they grow and mature.

"PlexTrac was founded as a pentest reporting platform for red teamers, with a mission of helping cybersecurity teams win the right battles by focusing on the vulnerabilities most likely to lead to compromise. That guiding mission has never wavered. As attack surfaces have expanded and the challenges facing defenders have grown more complex, we've expanded our platform to meet the industry where it is today," said Dan DeCloss, Founder of PlexTrac.

"PlexTrac not only streamlines manual engagements, but unifies exposures from across tools and assessments into one centralized workflow. This helps teams quickly identify and focus on the risks that matter most, orchestrate effective remediation, and drive measurable outcomes. We believe this recognition validates how far we've come and the critical role PlexTrac plays in shaping the future of exposure management," said Andy Langsam, CEO of PlexTrac.

As a fast-growing player recognized alongside larger, long-established vendors, we believe PlexTrac's inclusion affirms its differentiated value: a powerful yet adaptable platform built on pentest reporting roots that make it uniquely effective at streamlining and executing all forms of proactive assessments. It solves the challenge of centralizing manual assessment data with exposures from automated tools, delivering the unified workflows today's security teams need to meet the broader demands of exposure management and stay ahead in a dynamic threat landscape.

By centralizing data from scanners, manual assessments, and remediation workflows into one unified workflow, PlexTrac serves as the connective tissue that helps teams prioritize and act on what matters most.

About PlexTrac

PlexTrac is the leading AI-powered platform for pentest reporting and threat exposure management, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and top security providers including Expedia, Royal Caribbean, Mandiant, and Deloitte. Built to help cybersecurity teams continuously manage and reduce threat exposure, PlexTrac centralizes security data, streamlines reporting, prioritizes risk, and automates remediation workflows-empowering teams to drive measurable risk reduction.

