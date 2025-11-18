Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Completes Acquisition of Sentrycs, a Global Leader in Counter-UAS Cyber Technology

Acquisition broadens Ondas' product portfolio and expands end markets within the Counter-UAS segment positioning Ondas as one of the most capable solutions against hostile drones combining hard and soft mitigation capabilities with reduced collateral damage

Expands Ondas' global reach to more Tier-1 defense, public safety, and security agencies protecting critical infrastructure across 25+ countries

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sentry CS Ltd. (Sentrycs), an Israel-based global leader in Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology.

"Sentrycs has built one of the most trusted and operationally validated cyber-C-UAS solutions in the market," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings and Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "With drone threats accelerating across defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors, we believe adding Sentrycs' leading detection and takeover technology, particularly in combination with our Iron Drone Raider, positions Ondas as one of the most capable global providers of layered counter-UAS solutions. This acquisition aligns directly with our strategy to scale OAS into a multi-domain defense technology leader."

Sentrycs' proprietary Protocol Manipulation (Cyber-Over-RF) technology identifies, tracks, and takes control of unauthorized drones with high precision-without jamming, spoofing, or disrupting surrounding communications networks. Its solutions are deployed across defense, public safety, aviation, and critical infrastructure markets, enabling safe mitigation even in dense, highly regulated environments. Sentrycs has approximately 200 global deployments to date across six continents in more than 25 countries.

The integration of Sentrycs technology into OAS' System-of-Systems platform creates a unified CUAS architecture combining cyber takeover, autonomous interception with Iron Drone Raider, real-time sensor fusion, and AI-driven decision-making. This enhanced product suite positions Ondas to address the accelerating global demand for layered CUAS infrastructure, particularly in urban population centers, airports, borders, and strategic national facilities, where safe, low-collateral solutions are required.

Sentrycs' Cyber-Over-RF platform becomes a core pillar of the Ondas counter-UAS portfolio at a moment of significant commercial momentum for the Company. During the Q3 earnings call, Ondas reported record quarterly revenue, continued execution on its record-high backlog and bookings, and an upgraded revenue outlook for 2025 and 2026, driven primarily by demand for its autonomous defense and security systems. This momentum was further underscored by the recent European government contract for the Iron Drone Raider, marking the platform's first deployment in Europe and demonstrating accelerating global adoption of OAS technologies. We believe integrating Sentrycs' cyber takeover capabilities with the Iron Drone Raider's autonomous physical interception and OAS' broader System-of-Systems architecture creates one of the most complete layered CUAS platforms in the market. Together, these technologies form a unified, scalable go-to-market engine aimed at addressing the fast-growing global demand for safe, autonomous, low-collateral CUAS infrastructure-particularly in dense population centers, airports, critical infrastructure hubs, and government facilities worldwide.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

About Sentrycs

Sentrycs Ltd. is a global leader in Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) counter-UAS technology, delivering safe, precise, and regulation-compliant drone detection and mitigation solutions to defense, homeland security, and critical-infrastructure customers worldwide. Headquartered in Israel with operations across 25 countries, Sentrycs' proprietary CoRF technology operates at the communication-protocol layer, enabling authorities and military forces to identify, locate, and take control of unauthorized drones within seconds-without jamming, spoofing, or collateral interference. The company's software-defined, modular platform supports fixed, mobile, and tactical configurations, providing scalable protection for airports, borders, bases, and sensitive facilities. Recognized for its ease of deployment, interoperability, and combat-proven performance, Sentrycs continues to set the standard for next-generation Counter-UAS solutions in both defense and civilian environments.

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?? ?

