Primech Holdings Ltd: Primech Holdings' HYTRON Set to Showcase at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo 2025 Tokyo Following Strong Global Momentum

Mass Production Scheduled for Q1 2026 as International Sales Advance Across Asia and Europe

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PMEC), is set to participate in the upcoming Building Maintenance & Clean Expo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, from November 19-21, 2025 (Booth No. 4-F17. The Company will be showcasing its next-generation HYTRON AI cleaning robots, following a successful debut at CMS Berlin 2025, where HYTRON drew over 250 qualified client inquiries from prospective partners and enterprises globally.

Building on this momentum, Primech AI has since received active commercial interest and sales discussions from markets including Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Scandinavia), along with strong interest from the United States, the Middle East, Australia, and Japan, underscoring HYTRON's growing global footprint and market demand.

"The success at CMS Berlin validated HYTRON's strong commercial appeal and marked the start of our global rollout," said Ken Ho, Chairman & CEO of Primech Holdings Limited. "We're excited to bring HYTRON to Tokyo next, where Japan's world-class facilities management standards offer an ideal stage to demonstrate how our AI-driven technology can redefine sustainable, hygienic service for the built environment."

The Tokyo showcase marks the next milestone in HYTRON's Global World Tour, a strategic campaign designed to accelerate commercialization and strengthen distribution networks across key global markets. Following Tokyo, Primech AI will continue its exhibition at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, USA (January 6-9, 2026), as the Company prepares for mass production in Q1 2026.

HYTRON represents Primech AI's commitment to advancing AI-powered, autonomous cleaning systems that deliver measurable efficiency, consistency, and environmental sustainability for facilities worldwide.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Primech AI Pte. Ltd.

directenquiries@primech.com.sg - General enquiries

distributors@primech.com.sg - Robot distribution opportunities

partnerships@primech.com.sg - Partnership-related matters Primech Holdings Limited

Email:?ir@primech.com.sg

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit? www.primechholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. SOURCE: Primech Holdings Ltd

