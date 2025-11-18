Anzeige
WKN: 925333 | ISIN: IL0010818685 | Ticker-Symbol: I4L
NASDAQ
17.11.25 | 21:58
36,870 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 12:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Third Quarter 2025 Results

Record revenue of $92.3 million and added 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2025

  • Added 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $92.3 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income increased to $14.6 million, a 7% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA totaled $24.6 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10.0 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "The third quarter marked a strong quarter for Ituran, in particular, we showed strong subscription revenue growth. Ituran's overall subscriber growth is being driven by our long-term efforts and success in bringing customers new value-adding telematics and connected-car products and services, as well as adding additional OEM partners to our growing roster."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "I am excited that during the quarter, following its success in Brazil, we have launched operations for IturanMOB in the United States. IturanMOB is our unique smart-mobility solution enabling remote vehicle access, real-time telematics and efficient fleet management for shared-mobility and rental-fleet application. We believe this creates an additional long term growth engine for Ituran with a large untapped addressable market alongside our core telematics and subscriber-based businesses."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "In celebration of 20 years as a public company and 30 years as a Company, we look forward to opening the Nasdaq market on November 25 and we thank both the Nasdaq as well as our shareholders for their long-term support of our business."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $92.3 million, an increase of 11% compared with $83.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. 73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $67.6 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The subscriber base grew to 2,588,000 by the end of September 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 40,000 and a year-over-year increase of 219,000.

Product revenues for the quarter were $24.7 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $46.4 million (50.3% of revenues), a 16% increase compared with $40.2 million (48.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin on subscription revenues was 60.1%, compared to 58.8% last year. Gross margin on product revenues was 23.6%, compared to 21.5% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products sold in the quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $19.6 million (21.3% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with $18.4 million (22.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA for the quarter was $24.6 million (26.7% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with $23.3 million (27.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the quarter was $14.6 million (15.9% of revenues), or $0.74 per diluted share, an increase of 7% compared to $13.7 million (16.4% of revenues), or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $21.3 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $93.1 million, compared with $77.3 million at year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Buy Back

During the quarter, Ituran purchased $1.5 million in shares under its Buy Back program. There remains approximately $5.2 million available under the buy-back program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FseStmWFR6SpOakhbm71ow https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v7fBVdwwT-KnDOQ7OfgoBA

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as other factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.














CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















US dollars







September 30,

December 31,






(In thousands)

2025

2024







(unaudited)









Current assets














Cash and cash equivalents



93,072



77,357








Investments in marketable securities

2



10








Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

62,059



47,688








Other current assets

49,396



46,067








Inventories

25,672



23,434









230,201



194,556




















Long-term investments and other assets












Investments in affiliated companies

494



519








Investments in other companies

1,833



1,491








Other non-current assets

5,290



5,853








Deferred income taxes

14,828



12,273








Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

26,495



21,823









48,940



41,959




















Property and equipment, net

39,970



33,080




















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,323



8,947




















Intangible assets, net

8,932



9,011




















Goodwill

39,690



39,325




































































Total assets

376,056

326,878




































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.














CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

















US dollars







September 30,

December 31,






(In thousands)

2025

2024







(unaudited)









Current liabilities











Credit from banking institutions


-



114








Accounts payable

20,380



18,847








Deferred revenues

26,620



22,857








Other current liabilities

55,398



45,904









102,398



87,722




















Long-term liabilities










Deferred income taxes

520



418








Liability for employee rights upon retirement

32,754



27,593








Deferred revenues

14,637



12,231








Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,852



5,562








Other non-current liabilities

2,385



2,095









55,148



47,899
























































Stockholders' equity

211,997



185,227








Non-controlling interests

6,513



6,030








Total equity

218,510



191,257




































































Total liabilities and equity

376,056

326,878



















































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars



Nine months period
ended September 30,


Three months period
ended September 30,

(in thousands, except earnings per share)


2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

Telematics services

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


193,486


180,943


67,550


59,591

Telematics products


72,040


72,431


24,728


23,888



265,526


253,374


92,278


83,479

Cost of revenues:

Telematics services

79,684


75,320


26,950


24,574

Telematics products


54,477


58,550


18,903


18,748



134,161


133,870


45,853


43,322

Gross profit


131,365


119,504


46,425


40,157

Research and development expenses

15,654


13,607


5,734


4,490

Selling and marketing expenses

13,491


11,291


4,857


4,019

General and administrative expenses

45,586


41,571


16,217


13,264

Other expenses (income), net


18


(99)


(9)


24

Operating income


56,616


53,134


19,626


18,360

Financing income (expenses), net


(1,122)


165


(340)


34

Income before income tax


55,494


53,299


19,286


18,394

Income tax expenses

(11,221)


(11,234)


(3,892)


(4,029)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net


(31)


(301)


(13)


(179)

Net income for the period


44,242


41,764


15,381


14,186

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(1,552)


(1,948)


(736)


(533)

Net income attributable to the company

42,690


39,816


14,645


13,653



















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to company's stockholders


2.15


2.00


0.74


0.69



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding


19,892


19,894


19,889


19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars




Nine months period
ended September 30,


Three months period
ended September 30,


(in thousands)


2025

2024

2025

2024


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities










Net income for the period


44,242


41,764


15,381


14,186


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


14,240


15,586


5,010


4,935


Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments


8


85


-


50


Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement


2,134


2,245


512


565


Share in losses of affiliated companies, net


31


301


13


179


Deferred income taxes


(891)


(1,340)


(504)


(104)


Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net


99


14


10


109


Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable


(8,458)


(4,792)


(767)


1,752


Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets


6,203


(5,328)


1,403


(957)


Decrease (increase) in inventories


(911)


2,591


(853)


1,062


Decrease in accounts payable


(812)


(2,382)


(688)


(4,198)


Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


2,315


186


961


(186)


Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities


1,028


2,645


865


(158)


Net cash provided by operating activities


59,228


51,575


21,343


17,235












Cash flows from investment activities










Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals


(2,322)


(2,337)


(1,470)


(822)


Capital expenditures


(17,169)


(9,144)


(5,295)


(2,835)


Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net


(49)


(2)


61


(59)


Repayment of (Investment in) long-term deposit


35


(81)


58


(104)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


564


389


110


96


Net cash used in investment activities


(18,941)


(11,175)


(6,536)


(3,724)












Cash flows from financing activities










Short term credit from banking institutions


(114)


(384)


-


(53)


Acquisition of company shares


(1,475)


-


(1,475)


-


Dividend paid

(27,652)


(20,291)


(9,947)


(7,758)


Dividend paid to non-controlling interests


(1,677)


(3,261)


-


(1,631)


Net cash used in financing activities


(30,918)


(23,936)


(11,442)


(9,442)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


6,346


(2,433)


952


186


Net change in cash and cash equivalents


15,715


14,031


4,337


4,255


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


77,357


53,434


88,735


63,210


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


93,072


67,465


93,072


67,465


Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In August 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in October 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
