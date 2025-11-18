Massimo Group Received Orders for Over 4,000 Units Worth $20 Million in Revenue to Be Delivered Before Fiscal Year End; Holiday Promotions and New 2026 Models Drive Strong Finish

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, today announced that the Company has received orders from retail and dealer partners for more than 4,000 units to be delivered in the next two months, representing over $20 million revenue that will be reflected in the Company's Q4 financials, pushing toward a strong year-end close.

The Company is executing a series of holiday sales promotions across its product lineup-including UTVs, ATVs, and youth models-to meet demand and strengthen its retail presence nationwide. Early responses from dealers and major retail partners indicate robust momentum heading into the holiday season, supported by the introduction of the 2026 model year vehicles.

"Our team and partners are aligned and motivated to finish the year strong," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group.

Massimo's expanding retail footprint and continued focus on value, innovation, and dependability are helping to build significant momentum heading into 2026.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

