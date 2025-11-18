Chubb Appoints Bill Hazelton Chief Operating Officer, North America Field Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Bill Hazelton has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer for North America Field Operations, effective December 1, 2025.

In this role, Bill will oversee the delivery of Chubb's full portfolio of personal and commercial insurance products and services to agent and broker distribution partners through 48 branch offices across North America.

He will also assist in the day-to-day management of North America Field Operations, with a specific focus on deepening Chubb's longstanding relationships with top trading partners, overseeing national distribution management, business development, and Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc., ensuring alignment with strategic deliverables and fostering growth across all business segments. Bill will report to Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Vice Chairman, North America Insurance and Division President, North America Field Operations.

"We are excited to welcome Bill back to Chubb. He comes to this role with a deep understanding of Chubb's strong product and service capabilities, along with a deep network within our largest agents and brokers, as well as the unique needs of our clients," said Maleno. "I am looking forward to working with Bill again as he leverages his expertise to manage and grow our distribution network and maintain Chubb's top position in North America."

Bill brings more than three decades of extensive industry experience in underwriting, claims and distribution partner management to the role. He most recently served as Executive Vice President & President of North America Insurance for Everest Group, Ltd. Prior to that, Bill served more than 18 years with Chubb, holding a variety of roles including Head of North America Industry Practices, Head of North America Claims and leadership roles in Chubb's Real Estate & Hospitality and Construction Industry Practices and Environmental and Excess Casualty business units.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb