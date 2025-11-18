P2P Group Limited: P2P Group Receives Conditional Acceptance For Name Change To Inturai Ventures

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG /OTCQB: PPBGF)

Highlights

Rebrand to reflect core focus on Inturai's spatial intelligence platform





New ticker symbol "URAI" aligns with its defence, AI and sensing technologies development





Business model advancement aligned with platform commercialisation and military-sector expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to change its name (the "Name Change") to Inturai Ventures Corp. The Name Change follows the shift in focus of the Company towards the development of the Inturai technology. In connection with the Name Change, the Company intends to change its ticker symbol "URAI".

Final approval from the CSE remains subject to the satisfaction of customary deliverables required under the policies of the CSE. The Company will issue a further news release once these deliverables have been completed and an effective date for the Name Change has been determined.

The development of the Inturai technology constitutes a "Change of Business" for the Company in accordance with the policies of the CSE. For further information regarding the Company and the Change of Business, readers are encouraged to review the CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement prepared by the Company. A copy of the listing statement will be made available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) in connection with completion of the Name Change.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

