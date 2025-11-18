KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total paid enterprise customers 1 in the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 were 6.8 million, an increase of 13.3% from 6.0 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

Average monthly active users 2 for the third quarter of 2025 were 63.8 million, an increase of 10.0% from 58.0 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2,163.3 million (US$303.9 million), an increase of 13.2% from RMB1,911.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB687.1 million (US$96.5 million), an increase of 108.1% from RMB330.2 million for the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted 3 income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB903.5 million (US$126.9 million), an increase of 49.3% from RMB605.3 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB775.4 million (US$108.9 million), an increase of 67.2% from RMB463.8 million for the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB991.8 million (US$139.3 million), an increase of 34.2% from RMB738.9 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, "In the third quarter of this year, the Company achieved high-quality business growth, with solid progress in user growth, commercialization, and the implementation of AI technologies. The recovery in enterprise recruitment demand drove an acceleration in revenue year-on-year, and while profitability improved, user numbers maintained a steady growth, further consolidating our industry-leading position as China's largest online recruitment platform. We are committed to integrating AI into our technologies, products, and operational systems, gradually making it one of the driving forces for enhancing user experience, strengthening service capabilities, and achieving efficient operations. As a result, benefits are gradually being realized on both the job seeker and enterprise user sides. At the same time, we are cautiously exploring the potential for AI recruitment to evolve into fully hosted or placement services in more specific scenarios. The Company completed its annual dividend distribution in the third quarter, actively fulfilling its commitment to shareholder returns."

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, "In the third quarter, we achieved a 13.2% year-on-year revenue growth, while the number of paid enterprise customers over the past 12 months as of September 30 also increased by 13.3% year-on-year to 6.8 million. This demonstrates that the Company's structural drivers of revenue growth-namely, user expansion and improved commercialization rates-remain effective. Benefiting from enhanced marketing efficiency driven by the platform's strong network effects, efficient operating leverage, and continued optimization of share-based compensation expenses, the Company's net profit margin increased by 11.5 percentage points year-on-year, reaching a record high. This signifies our ability to maintain robust revenue growth while ensuring a high-quality and sustainable margin profile."

1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which the Company recognizes revenues for online recruitment services.

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to the Company's mobile application in a given month at least once.

3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB2,163.3 million (US$303.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 13.2% from RMB1,911.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB2,146.8 million (US$301.6 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 13.6% from RMB1,889.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise customer growth.

were RMB2,146.8 million (US$301.6 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 13.6% from RMB1,889.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise customer growth. Revenues from other services, primarily comprising paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, decreasing from RMB22.5 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by the optimization of certain value-added features. The Company simplified these offerings to enhance the value proposition for job seekers, prioritizing platform engagement and long-term ecosystem growth.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,476.2 million (US$207.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 7.0% from RMB1,586.9 million for the same quarter of 2024. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB216.4 million (US$30.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 21.3% from RMB275.1 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues was RMB307.8 million (US$43.2 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.0% from RMB314.0 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in employee-related expenses was offset by the increase in payment processing cost.

was RMB307.8 million (US$43.2 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.0% from RMB314.0 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in employee-related expenses was offset by the increase in payment processing cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB393.6 million (US$55.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6% from RMB522.3 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in advertising and marketing expenses, employee-related expenses and rental expenses.

were RMB393.6 million (US$55.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6% from RMB522.3 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in advertising and marketing expenses, employee-related expenses and rental expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB408.0 million (US$57.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 12.1% from RMB464.2 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in employee-related expenses.

were RMB408.0 million (US$57.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 12.1% from RMB464.2 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in employee-related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB366.8 million (US$51.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 28.1% from RMB286.4 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to an impairment of intangible assets, partially offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.

Income from operations and adjusted income from operations

Income from operations was RMB687.1 million (US$96.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 108.1% from RMB330.2 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Adjusted income from operations was RMB903.5 million (US$126.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 49.3% from RMB605.3 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB775.4 million (US$108.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 67.2% from RMB463.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was RMB991.8 million (US$139.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 34.2% from RMB738.9 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Net income per American depositary share ("ADS") and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1.75 (US$0.25) and RMB1.70 (US$0.24), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.06 and RMB1.03 for the same quarter of 2024.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2.22 (US$0.31) and RMB2.16 (US$0.30), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.68 and RMB1.64 for the same quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,173.8 million (US$164.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 44.5% from RMB812.3 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB19,214.4 million (US$2,699.0 million) as of September 30, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 20, 2025, the Company's board of directors approved amendments to the share repurchase program adopted in August 2024, extending the program for a 12-month period through August 28, 2026 and authorizing repurchases of up to US$250 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) during the extended 12-month period.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB2.05 billion and RMB2.07 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.4% to 13.5%. This forecast reflects the Company's current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar ("US$") amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00 on September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,889,102 2,146,843 301,565 5,465,912 6,125,824 860,489 Others 22,473 16,438 2,309 66,159 63,167 8,873 Total revenues 1,911,575 2,163,281 303,874 5,532,071 6,188,991 869,362 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues- 1) (314,026 - (307,791 - (43,235 - (925,997 - (926,056 - (130,082 - Sales and marketing expenses- 1) (522,268 - (393,560 - (55,283 - (1,646,707 - (1,304,660 - (183,265 - Research and development expenses- 1) (464,151 - (408,019 - (57,314 - (1,375,449 - (1,247,633 - (175,254 - General and administrative expenses- 1) (286,432 - (366,828 - (51,528 - (818,114 - (943,313 - (132,506 - Total operating cost and expenses (1,586,877 - (1,476,198 - (207,360 - (4,766,267 - (4,421,662 - (621,107 - Other operating income, net 5,485 40 6 26,581 10,780 1,514 Income from operations 330,183 687,123 96,520 792,385 1,778,109 249,769 Interest and investment income, net 158,948 227,956 32,021 468,818 534,417 75,069 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (29 - 3,805 534 64 3,859 542 Other income, net 36,948 28,747 4,038 36,425 27,579 3,874 Income before income tax expenses 526,050 947,631 133,113 1,297,692 2,343,964 329,254 Income tax expenses (62,223 - (172,211 - (24,190 - (174,891 - (345,276 - (48,501 - Net income 463,827 775,420 108,923 1,122,801 1,998,688 280,753 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 4,545 31,213 4,384 12,255 42,477 5,967 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED 468,372 806,633 113,307 1,135,056 2,041,165 286,720 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share - Basic 883,762,119 921,290,596 921,290,596 884,476,469 891,736,288 891,736,288 - Diluted 906,841,729 949,391,068 949,391,068 912,733,094 917,288,385 917,288,385 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - Basic 0.53 0.88 0.12 1.28 2.29 0.32 - Diluted 0.52 0.85 0.12 1.24 2.23 0.31 Net income per ADS- 2) attributable to ordinary shareholders - Basic 1.06 1.75 0.25 2.57 4.58 0.64 - Diluted 1.03 1.70 0.24 2.49 4.45 0.63

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 10,836 3,240 455 33,252 19,747 2,774 Sales and marketing expenses 67,505 56,194 7,894 209,459 182,787 25,676 Research and development expenses 102,659 76,820 10,791 315,332 243,418 34,193 General and administrative expenses 94,067 80,142 11,257 307,444 251,933 35,389 Total 275,067 216,396 30,397 865,487 697,885 98,032

(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,553,090 4,698,085 659,936 Short-term time deposits 5,488,631 5,274,619 740,921 Short-term investments 6,639,389 9,241,724 1,298,177 Accounts and notes receivable, net 40,713 33,427 4,695 Inventories 3,042 2,533 356 Amounts due from related parties 7,258 8,779 1,233 Prepayments and other current assets 368,260 679,369 95,430 Total current assets 15,100,383 19,938,536 2,800,748 Non-current assets Long-term time deposits - 730,300 102,585 Long-term investments 1,914,530 1,784,747 250,702 Property, equipment and software, net 1,733,786 1,420,577 199,547 Right-of-use assets, net 302,856 170,296 23,921 Intangible assets, net 252,589 105,560 14,828 Goodwill 6,528 6,528 917 Total non-current assets 4,210,289 4,218,008 592,500 Total assets 19,310,672 24,156,544 3,393,248 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 110,668 78,799 11,069 Deferred revenue 3,084,839 3,202,941 449,914 Other payables and accrued liabilities 815,767 824,959 115,881 Operating lease liabilities, current 180,782 104,515 14,681 Dividends payable - 553,844 77,798 Total current liabilities 4,192,056 4,765,058 669,343 Non- current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 121,345 61,332 8,615 Deferred tax liabilities 34,451 44,867 6,302 Total non-current liabilities 155,796 106,199 14,917 Total liabilities 4,347,852 4,871,257 684,260 Total shareholders' equity 14,962,820 19,285,287 2,708,988 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 19,310,672 24,156,544 3,393,248

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 812,290 1,173,795 164,882 2,586,387 3,228,800 453,547 Net cash used in investing activities (698,000 - (1,667,004 - (234,163 - (1,293,771 - (3,170,283 - (445,327 - Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (753,763 - 2,052,722 288,344 (940,188 - 2,111,000 296,530 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16,759 - (20,934 - (2,940 - (9,229 - (24,522 - (3,444 - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (656,232 - 1,538,579 216,123 343,199 2,144,995 301,306 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 3,472,390 3,159,506 443,813 2,472,959 2,553,090 358,630 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 2,816,158 4,698,085 659,936 2,816,158 4,698,085 659,936