Vemanti Group, Inc: Vemanti Group Strengthens Revenue and Earnings Outlook Through Full Ownership of ONUS Pro

Irvine, CA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTC: VMNT) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% equity interest in XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. ("XPLOR"), the Singapore-based parent company of ONUS Pro, a leading digital asset exchange platform serving Southeast Asia. With 100% ownership of XPLOR and the ONUS Pro ecosystem, the Company believes it now has a solid financial and structural foundation as it continues advancing its planned NASDAQ uplisting efforts and long-term growth strategy.

All closing conditions related to the purchase have been satisfied, including required regulatory filings in Singapore and Nevada. This concludes the multi-phase process initiated earlier this year and brings the entirety of ONUS Pro's operations, technology infrastructure, and financial results under Vemanti's full control. As part of the acquisition, Chien Tran, Co-Founder and former minority shareholder of ONUS Pro (no relation to CEO Tan Tran), has joined the Company's Board of Directors effective October 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $21.66 million in total gross revenue and $3.37 million in net income attributable to Vemanti (unaudited). With the non-controlling interest now removed, the Company expects its future financial performance to fully reflect the complete economics of ONUS Pro's operations beginning in Q4 and going forward.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, stated, "Completing the full acquisition of XPLOR brings the entire ONUS Pro platform under a single structure and allows us to move forward with complete alignment. This milestone provides an improved foundation for operational execution, financial performance, and strategic planning. We are pleased to welcome Chien to the Board and value his continued involvement as we advance the next phase of our development, including supporting our long-term business expansion plans and uplisting objectives."

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. The Company operates across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services and seeks growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

About Onus Pro

ONUS Pro is a leading digital asset exchange platform serving Southeast Asia. Known for its user-friendly interface and strong community-driven growth, ONUS Pro provides cryptocurrency trading, investment, and blockchain-based financial services to millions of users. The platform has become a trusted gateway for both retail and institutional customers seeking secure and accessible digital finance solutions. ONUS Pro offers a complete ecosystem of investment products, with access to more than 600 digital assets.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1.949.559.7200

ir@vemanti.com