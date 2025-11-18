Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Talapoosa gold-silver project ("Talapoosa") located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada. Mobilizing has started on a 1,500 meter step-out drill program to test a recently discovered mineralized trend near Talapoosa. In addition, the Company intends to raise $3.35 million in a non-brokered private placement.

Randy Reifel, Chairman and CEO of Gunpoint, comments: "Until the unprecedented gold rally this year, the capital markets have disciplined the junior mining sector to exercise prudent fiscal management to preserve shareholder value. Respecting challenging markets, we have methodically and efficiently continued to explore Talapoosa. Our focus led to identifying a major new mineralized trend which could significantly increase the project's size and mine plan. We are excited to initiate the first drill program targeting a potential major upside to Talapoosa since the 1.2 million ounces of gold was reported 14 years ago."

TALAPOOSA

Talapoosa has a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate hosting a measured and indicated resource of 1,012,802 ounces of gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t gold and 13,649,358 ounces of silver at a grade of 14.97 g/t silver. The inferred mineral resource contains 233,532 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.72 g/t gold and 2,172,766 ounces of silver at a grade of 6.65 g/t silver. The cut-off grade is 0.45 g/t gold equivalent.

During the past two years, field work has focused on an under-explored structural trend in the southeastern portion of the property that straddles between the Talapoosa and Appaloosa trends (see map attached). Detailed mapping and sampling have delineated one kilometer northeast of Talapoosa's known resource, a mineralized zone ("Ranch Trend") 2,500 meters along strike and up to 750 meters wide (see map attached). To-date, 116 surface rock chip samples have been taken on the Ranch Trend. The rock samples returned 20 g/t gold and 124 g/t silver with the lowest gold value collected being 0.017 g/t gold together with anomalous silver. Historical exploration and condemnation drill holes within the Ranch trend intersected significant gold mineralization in areas that were not further tested or explored.

Talapoosa was permitted for an open pit gold operation in 1995. The project was not advanced into production due to prevailing weak gold prices. However, for the mine site plan, two condemnation holes CON-32 and CON-45 drilled in the Ranch Trend intersected gold bearing intercepts from depths of approximately 100 meters. CON-32 drill hole returned 14 meters of 5.0 g/t gold including 5 meters of 14.3 g/t gold. CON-45 returned 26 meters averaging a grade of 1.76 g/t gold. Another hole TAL-211, was drilled 135 meters along strike from CON-45 and returned a 33 meter wide zone of altered rock with an average grade of 0.41 g/t gold. The geological log of the drill holes indicate strong silicification, hydrothermal breccia and black sulfide.

Mobilizing has started on a 1,500 meter reverse circulation drill program. The drill program will test over the 2,500 meter strike length of the Ranch Trend, the continuity of mineralization along the flat to gently dipping zone intercepted in the historic drill holes and the high angle structures and veins recently identified and mapped.

FINANCING

The Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement consisting of 8,375,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $3,350,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.60 into one common share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 1, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain directors, officers and insiders of the Company will acquire Units under the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration programs, working capital and property payments. No finder's fees or commissions will be payable in connection with the Offering.

Messrs. Todd Kanhai M. A. Sc., P.Eng. and Todd McCracken P.GEO. from TETRA TECH are the Qualified Persons (QP) for the Talapoosa Project Mineral Resource Estimate.

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is one of Gunpoint's Directors and the Qualified Person who has approved the remaining technical information disclosed in this news release.

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD.

"P. Randy Reifel"

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking Information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to statements with respect to Gunpoint's upcoming drill program targeting a potential major upside to Talapoosa, a major new mineralized trend which could significantly increase the project's size and mine plan, the expected closing date of the Offering, the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, the planned use of proceeds from the Offering, and the estimated mineral resources at the Company's Talapoosa project. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3909/274941_25465d20546829c3_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3909/274941_25465d20546829c3_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274941

SOURCE: Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.