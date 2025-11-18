The CE Shop LLC: The CE Shop is Giving Away Five Ultimate Career Starter Kits With Pre-Licensing Course Purchases to Kickoff the Holiday Season

Worth over $4,500 in value, each kit is designed to give new real estate professionals a leg up as they launch real estate careers with confidence

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / With a focus on helping professionals start a fresh new career, The CE Shop offers a fast and affordable way into the world of real estate. Whether just starting out or beginning a second chapter, The CE Shop wants to help them build a better life--and boost their income--without the burden of lengthy education or additional college debt. Amidst the holiday kickoff and seasonal deals, anyone who purchases a Pre-Licensing course from The CE Shop will be automatically entered to win an Ultimate Career Starter Kit.

Launching a new career doesn't have to feel uncertain. With the right tools, expert guidance, and industry insights, success is achievable. That's why The CE Shop is offering this holiday exclusive: to give new real estate professionals a competitive edge. Between November 28, 2025 and December 5, 2025, anyone who purchases a Pre-Licensing course from The CE Shop will be automatically entered to win one of five Ultimate Career Starter Kits, each valued at over $4,500 and designed to launch real estate careers with confidence.

What's Included in the Ultimate Career Starter Kit?

6 Months Homes.com Membership. Puts new agent listings in front of motivated buyers.

1 Month of Ready-to-Post Social Media Ads. Eight custom posts with graphics and copy.

Branding Package. Two-hour marketing consult, logo design, business card design, and email signature.

1 Year of Canva Pro. Enables easy creation of endless content.

Get started now for a chance to win the Ultimate Career Starter Kit from The CE Shop.

How It Works (See Official Rules Below):*

Purchase a Pre-Licensing course from The CE Shop between November 28, 2025 and December 5, 2025.

Complete the course by June 5, 2026 to activate entry.

Five (5) randomized winners will be announced by June 15, 2026.

The CE Shop provides fast, flexible, online education to accelerate real estate careers. Students can choose from four essential roles depending on their personal interests: real estate agent, home inspector, mortgage loan originator, and real property appraiser.

Why Choose The CE Shop?

The CE Shop empowers learners to:

Launch a professional career quickly with efficient training

Get practical, hands-on experience

Accelerate professional growth

Earn state-approved credentials through self-paced courses

Increase earning potential without accumulating student loan debt

Anyone can learn more about The CE Shop's licensing courses and exam prep options, as well as explore in-depth career resources for beginners, at TheCEShop.com.

*ULTIMATE CAREER STARTER KIT OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

The Sponsor of this Ultimate Career Starter Kit Contest is The CE Shop LLC, whose principal place of business is located at 5670 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Suite 340, Greenwood Village, CO 80111. Employees of The CE Shop LLC and/or their family members are not eligible to enter the Ultimate Career Starter Kit Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or amend the Ultimate Career Starter Kit Contest Rules without notice. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable and may only be redeemed by the chosen winners. Prizes are subject to availability, and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with another equivalent value, quality, and type, without notice. You are not a winner of the Ultimate Career Starter Kit Contest simply by entering the Contest. You must be selected as the winner by The CE Shop LLC. This offer may not be combined with any other offer.

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

