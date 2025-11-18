Henson Venture Partners Approved as Microsoft for Startups VC

Partnership provides Henson-backed founders with up to $250K in Azure credits, enterprise-grade AI tools, and global go-to-market resources from Microsoft.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Henson Venture Partners, a growth-oriented venture firm committed to scaling mission-driven companies, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Investor Network. This milestone equips Henson's portfolio companies with strategic technology and go-to-market advantages designed to accelerate their growth trajectory.

By virtue of this listing, companies backed by Henson Venture Partners gain direct access to Microsoft's global cloud and AI platform, including up to US $250,000 in Azure credits over two years, a dedicated Microsoft technical and GTM contact, and use of Microsoft's advanced and secure AI models. These benefits complement Henson's founder-centric investment approach and operator-driven support model, aligning with the firm's emphasis on operational excellence, global scaling, and intelligent value creation.

"Our mission has always been to back founders with more than capital - we bring domain expertise, operational support, and a network of strategic partners," said Gregory Scott Henson, Managing Partner of Henson Venture Partners. "Joining the Microsoft for Startups Investor Network extends our value proposition: our founders now have enterprise-grade cloud and AI resources, technical guidance, and go-to-market muscle from day one.

Henson Venture Partners serves early- and growth-stage companies based in the USA. The firm has a track record of helping portfolio companies penetrate new markets, refine customer-centric product strategies, and scale into global markets. With the Microsoft for Startups designation, Henson is now further empowered to deliver differentiated support in technology adoption, infrastructure optimization and international execution.

"This is a great moment for our firm and our founders," added Meredith Lu, Investment Manager at Henson Venture Partners. "With these enhanced resources, we can help accelerate product-market fit, reduce time-to-scale and deepen enterprise engagement - all while staying true to our ethos of one team, transparent partnership and ambitious impact."

About Henson Venture Partners

Henson Venture Partners is a venture capital firm dedicated to backing exceptional founders building scalable, meaningful businesses. With deep operational experience, strategic insight and a global mindset, Henson provides capital, mentorship and network access to help companies succeed in today's dynamic market.

For more information, visit https://www.henson.vc/

About Microsoft for Startups

Microsoft for Startups empowers early-stage companies to build faster, scale smarter and sell more by providing access to enterprise-grade cloud technology, AI tools, and Microsoft's global customer network. Startups eligible through the Investor Network receive substantial Azure credits (up to USD $150,000 for pre-seed to Series A) and access to technical guidance, go-to-market support and Microsoft's secure, global infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/startups

