Charlotte to Host Inaugural Housing Innovation Challenge to Tackle the National Affordability Crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The Housing Innovation Alliance, in partnership with the City of Charlotte, Meritage Homes and Home Technology Ventures, is calling on leading housing innovators to reimagine how America designs and delivers the next generation of homes.

The Housing Innovation Challenge (Challenge) is uniting students, builders, and innovators to deliver new housing solutions. It's not just another competition, it's a national call to action - an invitation to roll up our sleeves and tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time: making quality housing more attainable.

Reducing the Total Cost of Housing

People are priced out of the dream of homeownership. Nearly 75% of households across the country are unable to afford the median-priced new home and more than 50% of Gen Z renters believe winning the lottery is their only ticket to buying their first home.

Construction costs keep rising. Productivity and innovation haven't kept pace. Traditional methods can't deliver the speed or affordability needed to solve this growing problem. This Challenge aims to change that; bringing together the best minds in design, engineering, construction, technology, and business to rethink the entire process of how homes are designed, built and utilized for long-term value. Building on the 20-year legacy of the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon, the Challenge expands the conversation from energy performance to total cost of housing - focusing beyond what price the home can be delivered to include its cost of maintenance, utilities, insurance and the other hidden, growing costs of homes.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles praised the initiative,"We are proud to host the Housing Innovation Challenge. Affordable housing is a critical area of investment that remains a priority for the City of Charlotte. This competition has a meaningful purpose which is to create more affordable housing not just in our city, but in every city across the country. The Challenge shines a spotlight on the incredible talent we have right here in Charlotte and across the Carolinas - architects, engineers, builders, and entrepreneurs who can lead the nation in housing innovation.

The Competition

The Challenge is a two-phase design and build competition open to universities, colleges, and vocational schools across North America. Through the Housing Innovation Alliance's national network, the teams will partner with industry veterans to operationalize their ideas and introduce the next generation of housing solutions.

Phase 1: Design + Planning (December 2025 - May 2026)

Phase 1 pushes teams to rethink housing industry norms - advancing conceptual and schematic designs that explore new approaches to design, materials, systems, construction, and long-term performance. "This first phase is about bold ideas," says Bobby Vance, Competition Co-Director and Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech. "We want proposals that challenge entrenched norms, demonstrate innovation in industrialized or hybrid off-site construction, and show how homes can be built faster, more affordably, and with lower future operating costs."

Working within (while also challenging) existing Charlotte zoning parameters and affordability targets for households earning = 80% AMI, teams may submit up to three design proposals, each envisioning a home that is beautiful, attainable, and replicable. Land is provided, allowing each proposal to focus on optimizing construction cost and long term operational performance.

All submissions are due March 20, 2026, and will be evaluated through the H.O.M.E. Framework - a proprietary framework for a holistic view of affordability contemplating the costs of Home Delivery, Occupancy, Maintenance, and the benefits of increased Equity - by a committee of national experts, industry leaders, and City of Charlotte partners.

Up to ten Finalist teams will be selected to move on to Phase 2. Each Finalist will receive $10,000 in travel support and be invited to the Housing Innovation Summit in Charlotte (May 19-21, 2026), where they will be officially announced to the public.

Phase 2: Build + Showcase (May 2026 - October 2027)

In Phase 2, the finalist teams transition from concept to construction, working hand-in-hand with leading national builders and industry partners to transform their schematic ideas into full-scale homes built in Charlotte. Each home will be delivered using an industrialized approach incorporating off-site construction methods where possible, emphasizing speed, precision, and cost-effectiveness.

Academic teams will continue to lead design development and actively participate in the fabrication and assembly, contributing labor, documentation, and technical coordination to gain hands-on experience throughout the project. Build partners and material sponsors will provide expertise, construction leadership, and product support to ensure every home reflects the Challenge's core goals.

Homes will be built ahead of the October 2027 public exhibition, when Charlotte will host the inaugural Housing Innovation Challenge showcase. "This is where it gets really exciting. During the exhibition period, these homes will serve as living laboratories - open for public tours, industry workshops, research activities, and policy discussions. This is a unique opportunity for the teams to see their work in the wild," emphasized Challenge Co-Director and industry competition veteran Richard King. Following the Challenge, each home is intended for delivery to local residents, leaving a permanent affordability legacy in Charlotte while forming the foundation for a national catalog of replicable, industrialized housing solutions.

Building a National Ecosystem for Change

This initiative is a catalyst for systemic transformation in housing. Dennis Steigerwalt, President of the Housing Innovation Alliance, underscores the foundation of this effort, "Participating teams are decoding signals at the intersection of lifestyle aspirations and economic realities shaping today's housing market. These insights will inform actionable strategies to enhance housing performance, elevate consumer value, and strengthen margins across the value chain."

Industry leaders echo that sentiment, emphasizing the human impact behind the work. Brett Welch, Senior Director of Building Science and Innovation at Meritage Homes, frames the Challenge as an investment in people: "We believe every family deserves to live better, at a price they can afford," Welch said. "The Challenge gives us a chance to engage people with new ideas and empower students and tradespeople to redefine how homes are made."

Join the Challenge

Whether you're a student, builder, manufacturer, or community partner, you can play a role in the Challenge.

"I'm calling on city leaders, state partners, and local industry to rise to the occasion - to support our students, sponsor our teams, and help us build a future where every individual and family can afford a place to call home," added Mayor Lyles.

That spirit of collaboration and innovation resonates with Chris Langford, Managing Partner of Home Technology Ventures, who sees Charlotte as the ideal stage for this national conversation: "Innovation is an important part of the solution to the housing crisis today," said Langford. "As a Charlottean and one of the original investors in housing-related innovation, I am incredibly proud to bring this Challenge to the city and, further, to the benefit of the country as a whole. This is a groundbreaking catalyst for showcasing what the best and brightest minds can accomplish when focused on the biggest issue of our time."

Visit www.hic.live to learn more and register to participate.

About the Team

Housing Innovation Alliance - A national crowd-accelerated innovation platform dedicated to shaping the future of housing. By fostering collaboration across the production homebuilding value chain, the Housing Innovation Alliance prioritizes emerging trends and turns vision into reality, sharing strategies that drive measurable change in the industry and frameworks that ensure the industry is ready for what's next.

City of Charlotte - Known as the Queen City, it is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States and a leading hub for finance, technology, and innovation. As the second-largest banking center in the nation and a gateway to the Southeast, the city offers a thriving economy, world-class amenities, and a collaborative spirit that makes it an ideal location for national initiatives and forward-thinking conversations

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) - A leading U.S. homebuilder recognized for pioneering energy-efficient construction and innovative design, Meritage builds single-family homes across fast-growing markets nationwide, with a focus on affordability, sustainability, and quality.

Home Technology Ventures - An early-stage investment firm focused on transforming the home industry. Based in Charlotte, Home Technology Ventures backs innovative technologies and business models that improve affordability, sustainability, and simplicity in housing. With deep domain expertise and strong industry connections, the team helps founders build category-defining companies that shape the future of how we live.

Contact Information

Bobby Vance

Competition Co-Director

contact@hic.live





SOURCE: Housing Innovation Challenge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/charlotte-to-host-inaugural-housing-innovation-challenge-to-tack-1102634