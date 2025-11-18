John Galt Solutions and Treefera Deliver a New Era of Intelligent Supply Chain Resilience

AI-powered visibility and predictive data transform how enterprises anticipate risk, strengthen resilience and make confident planning decisions.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, and Treefera, the AI-enabled platform bringing first-mile visibility to global commodity supply chains, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate smarter, more resilient and responsible planning decisions.

This collaboration combines John Galt Solutions ' powerful Atlas Planning Platform with Treefera's adaptive AI and financial-grade modeling, delivering actionable first-mile intelligence to strengthen sourcing decisions and mitigate risk across global supply chains. By fusing Treefera's data fabric - which synthesizes open-source, commercial and proprietary datasets with Atlas' market-leading planning capabilities, businesses can proactively identify, quantify and respond to emerging risks before they disrupt operations.

"Today's volatile global landscape demands a fundamentally different approach to supply chain planning," said Matt Hoffman, vice president of product and industry solutions at John Galt Solutions. "Our partnership with Treefera allows us to provide customers with unparalleled visibility into the first mile of their supply chains, enabling them to anticipate disruptions, optimize sourcing, and build resilient, sustainable supply chains."

Treefera's platform applies adaptive AI and financial-grade modeling to synthesize complex spatial and temporal datasets, delivering defensible, plot-level information. This integration with Atlas unlocks powerful capabilities, including:

Proactive Risk Assessment & Prioritization: Identify and rank potential risks based on likelihood, impact, and velocity.

Dynamic Supply Chain Planning: Automatically realign sourcing and fulfillment flows based on live risk forecasts with proprietary data, dynamically updating safety stock and replenishment flows.

Enhanced Visibility: Deliver true end-to-end visibility - from origin to delivery - for faster response times.

Forward-Looking Analysis: Leverage "what-if" scenarios and integrate commercial initiatives like sales opportunities and new product introductions into supply chain configurations.

"Price and supply volatility around critical nature-based inputs is reshaping how businesses plan and operate," said Caroline Grey, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Treefera. "By combining Treefera's first-mile intelligence with John Galt Solutions' proven planning platform, we're helping companies transform uncertainty into foresight - empowering procurement, operations and planning teams to make confident, data-driven decisions that secure supply and protect revenue continuity."

This partnership brings advanced AI-driven risk forecasting to John Galt Solutions' extensive network of clients - including leading CPG, manufacturing and retail brands, enabling them to strengthen operational continuity, meet compliance requirements and accelerate growth with confidence.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

About Treefera

Treefera is an AI-enabled data fabric transforming first-mile supply chain visibility. By analyzing both spatial and temporal data in near real time, Treefera delivers sourcing, risk and compliance insights with unmatched speed and precision. Our proprietary platform synthesizes complex datasets into defensible, plot-level insights - critical first-mile data that gives enterprises the foresight to minimize operational disruptions and secure revenue continuity.

Unlike traditional systems, Treefera's AI identifies what's actionable and material - reducing noise and minimizing waste while maximizing competitive advantage. The result: supply chains that are more resilient, less exposed to unforeseen risk and better equipped to thrive in a changing world.

