Rehab Essentials, Inc.: Rehab Essentials Appoints Michelle Nelson as Chief Marketing Officer

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Rehab Essentials Inc., the company driving the modernization and optimization of health services education programs at universities across the US, today announced the appointment of Michelle Nelson, MBA, as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Nelson joins the executive team to lead the company's brand building, strategic planning, and go-to-market strategies as the EdTech firm enters its next phase of hyper-growth.

Rehab Essentials, Inc. Logo

In this key role, Nelson will leverage her extensive experience in Tech, B2B, B2C, and direct-to-consumer environments to further solidify Rehab Essentials' position as the leading partner for universities seeking to elevate and optimize their health science education programs. Her appointment underscores Rehab Essentials' commitment to bringing world-class strategic marketing and corporate discipline to the high-growth health sciences EdTech industry.

A Proven Leader for a High-Growth Mission

Nelson brings a unique blend of corporate discipline and startup sensibility, having held leadership roles at both Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups across global healthcare tech, CPG, and wine & spirits.

"Michelle's track record of generating exponential revenue growth and building powerhouse brands is precisely what Rehab Essentials needs as we scale our mission," said Joseph (Joe) Brence, CEO of Rehab Essentials. "Her expertise in market expansion, strategic business planning, and leading diverse teams will be invaluable as we continue to Elevate Health Sciences Education by helping universities modernize their curricula and delivery models."

Nelson excels at translating deep market insights into effective commercial strategies. Her career highlights include:

Leading the successful repositioning of PowerBar at Nestlé into a mainstream consumer product, driving a 35% increase in division revenue within 24 months.

Serving as Head of Marketing at Curaleaf , where her strategic brand development and market launch process contributed to a 247% YOY revenue growth .

Driving significant revenue and pipeline growth as a leader at high-growth tech companies like MedBridge and Agrify, including sourcing $86M of new customer revenue from marketing programs.

Strategic Vision for EdTech Innovation

As CMO, Nelson will be responsible for defining the comprehensive go-to-market strategy, strengthening the Rehab Essentials brand promise, and accelerating customer acquisition and retention. Her experience across product development, operations, investor relations, and M&A will also be crucial in shaping the company's long-term corporate strategy and valuation messaging.

"Rehab Essentials is uniquely positioned at the intersection of critical needs in health sciences education and scalable edTech solutions," Nelson commented. "I am thrilled to join a company with such a clear and vital mission. My focus will be on applying corporate discipline and innovative problem-solving to scale our impact and ensure every university seeking to offer the most modern, optimized health services education sees Rehab Essentials as their essential partner."

Nelson holds an MBA in Marketing and a BA in Psychology from Youngstown State University. She also maintains an advisory practice, and is an active angel investor supporting companies focused on underserved populations.

About Rehab Essentials, Inc.

Rehab Essentials Inc. is a health sciences edTech company dedicated to driving the modernization and optimization of health services education programs at universities worldwide. By partnering with academic institutions, Rehab Essentials provides innovative, customized solutions to deliver high-quality, essential health services education, helping universities meet evolving industry demands and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals. Learn more at www.rehabessentials.com.

